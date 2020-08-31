Williams Named Preseason True Freshman All-American

Williams was a rated as a three-star prospect coming out of Gainesville H.S. He was the No. 44-ranked offensive tackle nationally in the class of 2020 by Rivals and the No. 56-ranked player in the state of Georgia by 247Sports and ESPN.

Williams, a 6-6, 330-pounder, is one of only seven Atlantic Coast Conference representatives on the 23-player list and the only ACC rep among the five offensive linemen.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech offensive lineman Jordan Williams (Gainesville, Ga./Gaineville) was one of only 23 student-athletes from across the nation included on 247Sports’ 2020 preseason true freshman all-America team, which was unveiled on Monday.

In addition to Williams being included on the 23-player preseason true freshman all-America team, two additional Georgia Tech student-athletes – quarterback Jeff Sims (Jacksonville, Fla./Sandalwood) and running back Jahmyr Gibbs (Dalton, Ga./Dalton) – were mentioned by 247Sports as true freshmen to watch this season.

Williams, Sims and Gibbs are part of the Georgia Tech signing class of 2020 that was ranked No. 24 nationally by Rivals, making it the second-highest-rated class in program history and the Yellow Jackets’ highest-ranked group of incomers since 2007.

Georgia Tech opens its second season under head coach Geoff Collins on Saturday, Sept. 12 at Florida State.

The Yellow Jackets are slated to play six games at Bobby Dodd Stadium this season, beginning with a non-conference matchup versus nationally ranked UCF on Saturday, Sept. 19 and also including highly anticipated Atlantic Coast Conference contests versus Louisville (Friday, Oct. 9), defending national runner-up Clemson (Oct. 17), nationally ranked Notre Dame (Oct. 31), Pitt (Nov. 14) and Duke (Nov. 28). Earlier this month, Georgia Tech athletics, following guidance from the University System of Georgia (USG), Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office, public health officials and the ACC, announced a series of safety protocols that will be put in place for fans attending Georgia Tech football games at Bobby Dodd Stadium this fall, should the season be able to be carried out as currently planned. For more information, click HERE.

