Wilhite Named Candidate for Senior CLASS Award

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball veteran infielder and right-handed pitcher Austin Wilhite (Buford, Ga./Buford) was selected for his work on and off the field as candidates for the 2021 Senior CLASS Award, it was announced today.

In total, 30 NCAA baseball student-athletes were named to the list, classifying as an NCAA Division I senior who have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete.

A longstanding leader for the Yellow Jackets, Wilhite has been a part of one of the best middle infield tandems in the country at both shortstop and second base. The Buford, Ga. native contributed immediately upon arrival, starting his career at Georgia Tech as a 2017 freshman all-American and all-ACC freshman selection after playing all 55 games at shortstop. Since then, his absence has been rarer than his presence in the infield, playing his 200th game on March 21 this year and making his 200th start a week later on March 28. He’s also proved effective as a relief and closing pitcher in five appearances.

Since 2002, Wilhite ranks seventh at Georgia Tech with 115 double plays turned in his career and fifth with 520 assists in his career.

Off the field, Wilhite made Dean’s List for the Fall of 2020 and has been an avid volunteer with Toys for Tots for six years.

The 30 candidates will be narrowed to 10 finalists in May, who will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will then be voted on by media, coaches and fans, with the Senior CLASS Award winner being announced during the 2021 College World Series in June.

