Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

White Out Set for Baseball vs. Auburn

Share

Purchase Tickets to May 7 vs. Auburn

THE FLATSGeorgia Tech has designated its highly anticipated baseball game against longtime SEC foe Auburn on Tuesday, May 7 as its White Out game, it was announced today.

Fans are encouraged to wear white for the contest, which will be played under the lights at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium (7 p.m. first pitch) and be nationally televised on ACC Network. There will also be a white adidas T-shirt giveaway to the first 250 fans!

The Yellow Jackets (27-15, 11-10 ACC) have won four-straight conference series, including two nationally ranked foes, as they prepare to host the Tigers (21-22, 3-18 SEC). Tech became only the fourth program to win four-straight ACC series this season – joining No. 4 Clemson, No. 10 Duke and Virginia Tech – when they walloped Miami (Fla.), outscoring the Hurricanes 26-5 over the final two games.

Tickets are still available for Tech’s remaining five games at home, including Auburn, nationally ranked Duke and in-state foe Mercer, and can be purchased by visiting ramblinwreck.com/tickets or by clicking HERE!

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on X (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

RELATED HEADLINES
Baseball Jones Named Olerud Two-Way Player of the Week

Cam Jones pitched complete game, hit .417 against Miami (Fla.)

Jones Named Olerud Two-Way Player of the Week
Baseball VIDEO: Coach Hall Joins ACC PM

Baseball head coach Danny Hall joins Mark Packer and Taylor Tannebaum on ACC PM

VIDEO: Coach Hall Joins ACC PM
Baseball VIDEO: Baseball vs. Miami Highlights

Look back at Georgia Tech's series win over Miami (Fla.)

VIDEO: Baseball vs. Miami Highlights
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets