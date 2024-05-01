White Out Set for Baseball vs. Auburn

Fans are encouraged to wear white for the contest, which will be played under the lights at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium (7 p.m. first pitch) and be nationally televised on ACC Network. There will also be a white adidas T-shirt giveaway to the first 250 fans!

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech has designated its highly anticipated baseball game against longtime SEC foe Auburn on Tuesday, May 7 as its White Out game, it was announced today.

The Yellow Jackets (27-15, 11-10 ACC) have won four-straight conference series, including two nationally ranked foes, as they prepare to host the Tigers (21-22, 3-18 SEC). Tech became only the fourth program to win four-straight ACC series this season – joining No. 4 Clemson, No. 10 Duke and Virginia Tech – when they walloped Miami (Fla.), outscoring the Hurricanes 26-5 over the final two games.

Tickets are still available for Tech’s remaining five games at home, including Auburn, nationally ranked Duke and in-state foe Mercer, and can be purchased by visiting ramblinwreck.com/tickets or by clicking HERE!

