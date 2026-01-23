Weather Issues Nix ITA Kickoff Weekend in Ohio

THE FLATS – Due to the incoming inclement weather with forecasts projecting a foot of snow, Georgia Tech women’s tennis will no longer compete in the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Columbus, Ohio.

The Yellow Jackets are back in action Friday, Jan. 30 against top-ranked Georgia at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. First serve is set for 1 p.m. and is headlined by a 'THWg' rally towel giveaway.

