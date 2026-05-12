Women’s Tennis Lands Three on CSC Academic All-District Team

THE FLATS – Alejandra Cruz, Given Roach and Taly Licht were named to the 2026 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team, the organization announced Tuesday – marking the fourth-straight year at least three Yellow Jackets were honored.

Cruz, a member of the 2026 All-ACC Third Team, was a court one mainstay for the Jackets this season where she finished 13-7 in singles action. She was ranked in every ITA ranking of the spring, soaring as high as No. 47. She started off the season 4-0 with victories over No. 7 Aysegul Mert (Georgia) and No. 15 DJ Bennett (Auburn). She collects her third-straight Academic All-District award.

Roach posted a 12-8 record this season including seven wins in the spring. She shined in doubles action, amassing an 8-5 record in ACC play with Eleni Karantali. The duo won 10 of 12 decisions from Feb. 1 to March 22. She only lost one singles match on home court this spring in 13 contests.

Licht went 14-11 this season in singles action including a 10-8 record on court two this spring. She ended the spring with back-to-back wins including an impressive rally against Florida State in the ACC Tournament. In decisions on home court this spring, she posted a 7-1 record with just three unfinished matches.

Tuesday’s announcement marks the first honors for both Roach and Licht. Click here to see the full list.

To receive CSC Academic All-District honors, a student-athlete must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher while participating in at least 75 percent of an institution’s days of team competition, in addition to be at least a sophomore both academically and athletically.