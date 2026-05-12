Women’s Tennis Lands Three on CSC Academic All-District Team

THE FLATS – Alejandra Cruz, Given Roach and Taly Licht were named to the 2026 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team, the organization announced Tuesday – marking the fourth-straight year at least three Yellow Jackets were honored.
Cruz, a member of the 2026 All-ACC Third Team, was a court one mainstay for the Jackets this season where she finished 13-7 in singles action. She was ranked in every ITA ranking of the spring, soaring as high as No. 47. She started off the season 4-0 with victories over No. 7 Aysegul Mert (Georgia) and No. 15 DJ Bennett (Auburn). She collects her third-straight Academic All-District award.
Roach posted a 12-8 record this season including seven wins in the spring. She shined in doubles action, amassing an 8-5 record in ACC play with Eleni Karantali. The duo won 10 of 12 decisions from Feb. 1 to March 22. She only lost one singles match on home court this spring in 13 contests.
Licht went 14-11 this season in singles action including a 10-8 record on court two this spring. She ended the spring with back-to-back wins including an impressive rally against Florida State in the ACC Tournament. In decisions on home court this spring, she posted a 7-1 record with just three unfinished matches.
Tuesday’s announcement marks the first honors for both Roach and Licht. Click here to see the full list.
To receive CSC Academic All-District honors, a student-athlete must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher while participating in at least 75 percent of an institution’s days of team competition, in addition to be at least a sophomore both academically and athletically.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
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