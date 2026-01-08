2026 Promotional Schedule Revealed for Men’s and Women’s Tennis

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s and women’s tennis revealed the promotional slate for the 2026 spring seasons, headlined by 10 match days featuring giveaways.

The giveaways include gold adidas t-shirts, ‘THWg’ rally towels, reck hats, bucket hats and license plate frames.

Additionally, there will be a season-long ‘Punch Card’ promotion, where fans can receive a card and get it validated at attended matches throughout the season for prizes. The men’s tennis match against Jacksonville State on February 20 will mark the final chance for fans to pick up their punch card for the 2026 season.

The punch card promotional items include a custom Georgia Tech dampener at five matches followed by an adidas hat at the 10-match mark. Fans will earn a Georgia Tech prize pack at 20 matches featuring team apparel. The 32-match mark will include eligibility into an end of season raffle where the winner can claim a $500 gift card.

The men’s giveaway slate begins with the season opener against Georgia on Jan. 17 (‘THWg’ rally towels), followed by Jan. 31 vs. UNC Wilmington (Gold adidas t-shirts), March 26 vs. Stanford (Reck hats), March 29 vs. California (License plate frames) and concluding with April 10 vs. Clemson (Bucket hats). The showdown with the Tigers also marks Senior Day for the men’s squad.

On the women’s side, the first giveaway takes place Jan. 30 vs. Georgia (‘THWg’ rally towels) and followed by Feb. 14 vs. Mississippi State (Gold adidas t-shirts), March 1 vs. Notre Dame (Reck hats), March 14 vs. Virginia (License plate frames) and March 29 vs. Florida State (Bucket hats). The match day with the Seminoles will also be headlined by Senior Day.

Fans will also receive a chance to enter our season-long tennis raffle at all home matches. A QR code will be available to scan at the marketing table; fans are admitted one entry into the raffle before a winner is selected at the end of the season. The prize will be announced at a later date.

2026 Men’s Tennis Promotional Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 17 vs. Georgia (‘THWg’ rally towels)

Saturday, Jan. 31 vs. UNC Wilmington (Gold adidas t-shirts – wear gold)

Thursday, March 26 vs. Stanford (Reck hats)

Saturday, March 28 vs. California (License plate frames)

Friday, April 10 vs. Clemson (Bucket hats/Senior Day)

2026 Women’s Tennis Promotional Schedule

Friday, Jan. 30 vs. Georgia (‘THWg’ rally towels)

Saturday, Feb. 14 vs. Mississippi State (Gold adidas t-shirts – wear gold)

Sunday, March 1 vs. Notre Dame (Reck hats)

Saturday, March 14 vs. Virginia (License plate frames)

Sunday, March 29 vs. Florida State (Bucket hats/Senior Day)

2026 Tennis Punch Card Prizes

5 Matches – Custom Dampener

10 Matches – adidas Hat

20 Matches – GT Prize Pack

32 Matches – $500 Gift Card Raffle Entry

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_WTEN)(@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN)(GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis)(Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com