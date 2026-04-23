Alejandra Cruz Earns All-ACC Honors

THE FLATS – Senior Alejandra Cruz earned All-ACC Third Team honors, the conference announced Thursday afternoon.

The award comes on the heels of an impressive senior campaign for Cruz where she finished 13-7 in singles action – all on court one – and was ranked in every ITA ranking of the spring, soaring as high as No. 47. She started off the season 4-0 including victories over No. 7 Aysegul Mert from Georgia and No. 15 DJ Bennett from Auburn.

In doubles action with Seri Nayuki, the duo recorded eight wins including a victory over the No. 64 tandem in the country.

She posted an overall 2025-26 singles record of 20-11 and tallied 12 wins in doubles competition. Cruz was ranked No. 60 in Tuesday’s ITA rankings.

She was also named as the female recipient of the 2026 Total Person Student-Athlete Award. The Mexico City native tallied 76 singles victories and 68 in doubles action in four years on The Flats.

The honor marks the 23rd season of the last 24 that Georgia Tech women’s tennis has had a student-athlete named to an All-ACC postseason team. The Yellow Jackets went 9-4 on home court this season and accrued victories against No. 43 Penn State, No. 44 Notre Dame and No. 69 Louisville.