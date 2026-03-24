Watts’ No-Hitter Lifts Tech to 9-0 Five-Inning Win Over West Georgia

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (18-17, 5-7 ACC) started the week with a 9-0, five-inning win over West Georgia (11-22, 3-3 ASUN), highlighted by its first no-hitter since 2021, thrown by Sydnie Watts .

HOW IT HAPPENED

Watts saw her first strikeout of the game in the first inning as she secured the third out, catching the West Georgia batter looking.

Tech’s offense got hot early as the Yellow Jackets stacked six runs on eight hits in the bottom of the first. Tech went once through its batting order with Willer, Medina, Leschber, Hunter, and Gailey all recording runs before leadoff hitter Willer returned to bat and hit a sac fly out to right field to send home the final run of the inning.

After allowing UWG to get on base in the second inning with a walk, Watts went on to immediately get the first out of the third inning, once again looking.

With Vukadinovich on second and only one out in the bottom of the third, Willer was able to help extend Tech’s lead as she grounded out to first base but gave the senior in scoring position enough time to safely reach home.

Watts continued to be a problem for West Georgia batters as she caught back-to-back Wolves swinging in the top of the fourth.

Tech saw its final two runs of the game in the bottom of the fourth starting with a solo home run over right field from Tucker. Leschber capped the Yellow Jackets’ runs as she came home for the final time off of Hunter’s double to right center.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets are in for one final midweek game Wednesday against Georgia State before heading to Louisville, KY for a three-game series against the Cardinals.

Purchasing 2026 Tickets

All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM).

2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!

Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!

Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!

Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!

On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!

Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.