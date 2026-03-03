Walker and Turnage Earn All-ACC Postseason Honors

THE FLATS – Following two milestone seasons, Talayah Walker and Brianna Turnage were awarded ACC All-Conference honors from the Blue Ribbon Panel and head coaches, the league announced Tuesday.

Walker was named to both All-ACC teams, earning first team honors by the Blue Ribbon Panel and second from the coaches. Turnage secured All-Defensive Team honors from both voting groups.

Walker finished third in scoring in conference play with 19.3 points per game and fourth in the ACC at 17.0 overall. She is one of just three in the ACC to have at least three 30-point games after scoring a career-high 33 against both No. 18 Notre Dame (Jan. 1) and Miami (March 1). The Odenton, Md. native has nine 20-point ACC games this season, the second-most in the conference. Her 11 20-point games overall are the most by a Yellow Jacket in the last decade. On Jan. 4 at SMU, she became the first Jacket since Dec. 1995 to have back-to-back 30-point games and the first to do so in ACC play since Jan. 1993.

Turnage leads the ACC in rebounds per game (12.5) and defensive rebounds per game (10.7) in conference action this season. Her overall RPG average is 13th in the country (10.9) and second in the ACC while her 8.7 defensive boards per game this season is eighth nationally. She is the only player in the country to have 328 rebounds, 45 blocks and 45 steals on their stat line. The Atlanta native’s 21-rebound, 20-point game at Pitt (Feb. 19) was the first by an ACC player since Nov. 15, 2018 and first by a Jacket since 1996. She also became the first player in program history to record back-to-back 20-rebound games.

Walker’s honor marks the 12th All-ACC First Team honor in program history while Turnage’s All-Defensive nod was the 10th for Tech and first since 2022.

The Yellow Jackets begins their run in the 2026 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Wednesday, March 4 at 4 p.m. against 14-seed Florida State. Fans can purchase tickets to the 2026 ACC Tournament HERE.

