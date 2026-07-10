Vote for Buzz for Mascot Hall of Fame

THE FLATS – The Mascot Hall of Fame has announced that Buzz is a finalist for induction into the 2026 Mascot Hall of Fame class. Each year, the Mascot Hall of Fame honors both professional and collegiate mascots, with inductees selected by fan vote.

Voting is officially open! Help send Buzz to the Mascot Hall of Fame by casting your vote today. Fans can vote twice per day, every day, through Friday, July 26.

Fresh off celebrating his 45th season as Georgia Tech’s official mascot and earning his sixth National Championship title, Buzz is a beloved symbol of the Institute. From energizing fans on gameday to making more than 400 appearances each year across campus and throughout the community, Buzz proudly represents the Georgia Tech spirit wherever he goes.

The Mascot Hall of Fame is dedicated to honoring and celebrating the world’s most beloved mascots. Since its inception, the Hall of Fame has inducted nearly 40 mascots, recognizing their contributions to sports and entertainment. Through a one-of-a-kind children’s museum that is rooted equally in S.T.E.A.M. educational principles and sport mascot entertainment, it is the Mascot Hall of Fame’s mission to educate, spark creativity, promote fun and engage in communities, while honoring Mascot Hall of Fame inductees. Eligible mascots include those from professional, college, and minor league sports. The final inductees are selected based on a combination of public votes and input from an executive committee of performers, sports executives, and mascot experts

The Mascot Hall of Fame class of 2026 will be announced during the week of Aug. 3.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

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