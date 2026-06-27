Georgia Tech ACC Network Takeover Set for Sunday

Earlier this week, ACC Network announced its complete list of school takeover days , which will run from June 24-July 14.

Georgia Tech’s takeover will also feature a pair of ranked softball wins over Clemson (5 a.m.) and Virginia Tech (4 p.m.), men’s basketball’s win over Boston College (3 a.m.), women’s basketball’s first ACC Tournament victory in the Karen Blair era over Florida State (7 a.m.), and volleyball’s triumph over Virginia (9 a.m.). The takeover day concludes with baseball’s comeback win over Wake Forest at 6 p.m. and football’s upset win over No. 12 Clemson at 9 p.m.

Yellow Jacket fans will get to relive 10 of Georgia Tech’s top moments from the 2025-26 academic year throughout the day, including football’s dominant win over Syracuse (12 a.m.), baseball’s ACC Championship victory over North Carolina (11 a.m.) and women’s basketball’s overtime win over nationally ranked Notre Dame (2 p.m.).

2026 FOOTBALL TICKETS

2026 Georgia Tech football season ticket members will gain early admission to First Saturday on The Flats. The Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated seven-game home schedule at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field begins with massive non-conference tilts against Colorado (Thursday, Sept. 3 – 8 p.m.) and Tennessee (Sept. 12 – 7 p.m.) and also includes ACC battles against defending conference champion Duke (Oct. 10) and 2025 bowl winners Louisville (Nov. 7) and Wake Forest (Nov. 21).

With one of the most attractive home schedules in school history, coming on the heels of back-to-back sellout crowds to close out the 2025 campaign, the only way to guarantee seats at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2026 is by being a season ticket member. To become a season ticket member, click HERE.

To purchase season tickets to be donated to local heroes as part of Georgia Tech’s Military and Heroes Appreciation program, click HERE.

One limited-edition Buzz/Ramblin’ Reck bobblehead will be gifted to each season ticket account.

2026-27 MEN’S BASKETBALL TICKETS

Join in the excitement as a new era of Georgia Tech men’s basketball begins under first-year head coach Scott Cross. Tech’s schedule at McCamish Pavilion will include an exciting nine-game Atlantic Coast Conference home slate that features six NCAA Tournament teams as well as a set of challenging non-conference matchups.

Tech will host league opponents Clemson, defending ACC Tournament champion Duke, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Notre Dame, SMU, Stanford and Virginia Tech at McCamish Pavilion.

Season ticket prices start at $365. A variety of seat locations are available for Yellow Jacket fans at different price points, including upper level seating, lower bowl seating and courtside seats. For an exclusive, one-of-a-kind hospitality experience, Callaway Club season tickets are also on sale.

2026-27 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON TICKETS

Season ticket renewals and new season tickets are now available for the 2026-27 Georgia Tech women’s basketball season. Secure your spot today as the Yellow Jackets embark on year two of the Karen Blair Era featuring a competitive non-conference slate and an ACC schedule featuring matchups against Clemson, Duke, Florida State, NC State, Pittsburgh, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. Click HERE to purchase today.

2027 BASEBALL SEASON TICKETS

New season tickets are on sale for Georgia Tech baseball’s 2027 home schedule at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a historic 2026 campaign, producing the best offense in the modern era of college baseball while breaking attendance records with one of the best home atmospheres in the sport. Season tickets for the 2027 season can be purchased here.