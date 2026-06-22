Georgia Tech x Under Armour Apparel Launch Set for June 26

THE FLATS – Ahead of its full July 1 launch, the first wave of Georgia Tech’s official Under Armour apparel and merchandise will be available to fans on Friday, June 26, exclusively at Barnes & Noble at Georgia Tech Bookstore, located in Tech Square (48 5th St. NW).

The first wave of Georgia Tech x Under Armour apparel and merchandise will make its full launch on Thursday, July 1, the first day of Georgia Tech’s 10-year partnership with Under Armour, which was announced in October 2025. The official partnership brings the relationship between Georgia Tech and Under Armour full circle, as Tech was the first collegiate athletics department to make a purchase from UA in its first year of existence, 1996.

In addition to Barnes & Noble at GT Bookstore, fans can purchase Georgia Tech’s Under Armour apparel and merchandise at the following locations on July 1:

RamblinWreckStore.com

UnderArmour.com

Atlanta-area Dick’s Sporting Goods locations: Cumberland Mall (2860 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta 30339) Lenox Marketplace (3535 Peachtree Road, Atlanta 30326) Perimeter Pointe (1155 Mt. Vernon Highway, Atlanta 30338) Alpharetta (6440 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta 30022) Buford (3333 Buford Drive, Buford 30519) Canton (1810 Cumming Highway, Canton 30115) Cumming (2145 Marketplace Blvd., Cumming 30041) Kennesaw (50 Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw 30066) Loganville (4040 Atlanta Highway, Loganville 30052) Macon (5080 Riverside Drive, 31210) Marietta (4269 Roswell Road, Marietta 30062) Newnan (382 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Newnan 30265) Peachtree Corners/Norcross (6050 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree Corners 30092) Tucker/Northlake (4310 Lavista Road, Tucker 30084)

Atlanta-area Academy Sports + Outdoors locations: Perimeter (130 Perimeter Center West, Dunwoody 30346) Kennesaw (1580 Crater Lake Drive, Kennesaw 30152) Douglasville (7200 Concourse Parkway, Douglasville 30134)



Georgia Tech athletics will commemorate the official launch of its partnership with Under Armour by holding a pair of special kickoff events, the first at the Academy Sports + Outdoors Perimeter location on Saturday, July 11 (2-5 p.m.) and the second at the Dick’s Sporting Goods East Cobb Crossing location in Marietta on Saturday, Aug. 29 (11 a.m.-2 p.m.). Georgia Tech student-athletes and coaches, spirit squads, Buzz, and the Ramblin’ Reck will be on hand to greet fans and celebrate Under Amour and the beginning of Georgia Tech’s 2026-27 athletics seasons.

Also, as the 2026-27 athletics seasons get underway, Georgia Tech x Under Armour apparel will be available in-venue when the Yellow Jackets are in action at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (including Helluva Block Party), McCamish Pavilion, O’Keefe Gym, Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium and Shirley Clements Mewborn Field. Tech will also have pop-up shops featuring GT x UA merchandise at other athletics events throughout the year, beginning with First Saturday on The Flats in August.

“A moment 30 years in the making is finally here. We couldn’t be more excited to officially launch our partnership with Under Armour,” Georgia Tech vice president and director of athletics Ryan Alpert said. “More than anything else, this partnership prioritizes Georgia Tech student-athletes and fans. We’re looking forward to providing fans with expanded apparel and merchandise options in the retail market, not just at launch, but throughout the year.”

The first wave of Georgia Tech x Under Armour apparel is just the beginning of Under Armour’s commitment to increase the amount of Yellow Jackets merchandise available in the retail marketplace. New GT x UA apparel will continually hit shelves throughout the year, with the next waves of products scheduled to be available in retail in late summer/early fall.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.

-#StingEm-