Georgia Tech Athletics Sets Revenue Record in 2025-26

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics shattered its all-time record with $175 million in revenue in the 2026 fiscal year that ran from July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026.
Tech athletics’ $175 million in revenue in 2025-26 far surpassed the department’s previous record of $156 million, which was set in 2024-25. The $19 million increase represented 12% year-over-year growth.
Substantial growth in several areas led to the record revenue:
Fundraising
For the first time ever, gifts and commitments to the Alexander-Tharpe Fund, Georgia Tech athletics’ fundraising arm, surpassed $100 million in a single year, as A-T Fund donors contributed $110 million in 2025-26. The record-setting $110 million represented a 49% year-over-year increase and shattered Tech athletics’ previous fundraising record, set in 2023-24, by 36%.
TECH Fund
Due to increased season-ticket demand, donations to the TECH Fund – contributions made to purchase and retain preferred season tickets for Georgia Tech football, men’s basketball and baseball each year – were up 55% in 2025-26.
Concert Revenue
Georgia Tech athletics welcomed its first major concerts at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 11 years when it hosted three sold-out shows – Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Tour in October and two nights of Bruno Mars: The Romantic Tour in April.
The three concerts were the most ever held at Bobby Dodd Stadium in a single year and the sell-out crowds resulted in a multi-million-dollar revenue lift for Tech athletics. Due to the successful return of concerts to The Flats in 2025-26, Georgia Tech athletics is committed to making major concerts a regular part of Bobby Dodd Stadium’s annual calendar following the completion of the stadium’s $70 million renovation in 2027.
Concessions
Georgia Tech athletics’ concessions revenue jumped 67% in 2025-26. Record season-ticket sales and attendance for Georgia Tech football, volleyball, baseball and softball, as well as the three major concerts at Bobby Dodd Stadium, plus innovative in-season adjustments to concessions operations and offerings led to substantial increase in concessions revenue.
Licensing
Georgia Tech set a new licensing record in 2025-26, with royalty revenue increasing 31% over the previous year, making it the highest-performing year in program history. Growth was driven by strong demand for the Yellow Jackets brand, expanded name, image and likeness merchandise, new licensing partners, broader product offerings and a larger retail footprint across the Atlanta area.
Tech’s new partnership with Under Armour is expected to further expand product availability and retail distribution, while delivering the richer Tech gold apparel that fans have long requested.
Licensing revenue directly supports scholarships and programming for Georgia Tech students, including student-athletes.
Multimedia Rights/Sponsorships
Georgia Tech’s success and upward trajectory also contributed to a significant increase in interest from the corporate community to be associated with the Yellow Jackets’ brand, leading to a 14% year-over-year increase in multimedia rights and sponsorships revenue.
Atlantic Coast Conference Distributions
Georgia Tech athletics saw an 9% increase in the revenue that it earned via distributions from the ACC in 2025-26. The growth was due in large part to the Yellow Jackets achieving multiple ACC success initiatives in 2025, including qualifying for a bowl game, finishing in the top 25 of the final College Football Playoff rankings and being among the conference’s most-watched football teams. Nearly 34 million viewers tuned in to Tech’s 10 Nielsen-rated football telecasts in 2025, which ranked among the top 20 nationally.
Attendance
Another significant factor in Georgia Tech athletics’ record revenue was record attendance. Significant achievements include:
- Georgia Tech football averaged 47,694 fans for its six home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2025, its highest average attendance at Bobby Dodd Stadium since 2015. The Yellow Jackets played in front of 91.9% of stadium capacity at BDS in 2025, also its highest percentage of capacity for a season since ‘15.
- Georgia Tech baseball averaged 2,962 fans per game at 3,194-seat Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium in 2026. The Yellow Jackets led the ACC in average percentage of baseball capacity at 92.7%.
- Georgia Tech is the only ACC program that averaged at least 85% capacity in football, volleyball, baseball and softball in 2025-26.
- Georgia Tech was one of three ACC programs that ranked in the top 10 in the conference in football, volleyball, women’s basketball, baseball and softball attendance in 2025-26 (Georgia Tech, Louisville and North Carolina).
In all, Tech surpassed its ambitious goal of 50 sellout events in 2025-26, finishing with 57 total sellouts:
- Football – 4 (including Pop-Tarts Bowl ticket allotment)
- First season with multiple home sellouts since 2015
- Student season tickets sold out – 7,000 (shattering previous record of 5,939)
- 12,500 students attended Clemson game – highest student attendance in GT FB history
- Football ticket revenue for the Yellow Jackets’ six home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field increased by 14% over 2024.
- Baseball – 16
- Included nine in the regular season, more than quadrupling previous record of two
- Most season tickets ever sold – 71% more than 2025
- Baseball ticket revenue more than doubled from 2025 (216% year-over-year)
- Volleyball – 15
- Sold out every match at O’Keefe Gymnasium
- McCamish Pavilion match set an all-time Georgia Tech volleyball attendance record of 5,478
- Volleyball ticket revenue increased by 45% over 2024
- Softball – 14
- Most total tickets ever sold in GT SB history
- Softball ticket revenue increased by 10% over 2025
- Men’s Basketball – 1
- Men’s Tennis – 1
- Bruno Mars: The Romantic Tour – 2
- Chris Brown Breezy Bowl XX Tour
- White & Gold Game Legends Brunch
- White & Gold Game Kids Clinic
- White & Gold Game Season Ticket Members event
“Never before in the history of college athletics has success been so closely tied to revenue,” Georgia Tech vice president and director of athletics Ryan Alpert said. “Therefore, we’ve made generating new revenue and expanding our revenue streams one of our top priorities, and I’m proud of the progress we’ve made. On behalf of our student-athletes, coaches and staff, I thank our fans for their engagement and response. We’re looking forward to continuing to grow and taking Georgia Tech athletics to even greater heights.”
Georgia Tech athletics’ revenue projections will be finalized over the course of the upcoming month and full data submitted to the NCAA as part of the organization’s annual membership financial reporting. This is the first in a series of 2025-2026 year-in-review recaps that will be published over the coming weeks. For more on Tech athletics’ achievements and momentum heading into 2026-27, be sure to follow the Yellow Jackets on X, Facebook and Instagram.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.