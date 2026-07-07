Georgia Tech Athletics Sets Revenue Record in 2025-26

Tech athletics’ $175 million in revenue in 2025-26 far surpassed the department’s previous record of $156 million, which was set in 2024-25. The $19 million increase represented 12% year-over-year growth.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics shattered its all-time record with $175 million in revenue in the 2026 fiscal year that ran from July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026.

Substantial growth in several areas led to the record revenue:

Fundraising

For the first time ever, gifts and commitments to the Alexander-Tharpe Fund, Georgia Tech athletics’ fundraising arm, surpassed $100 million in a single year, as A-T Fund donors contributed $110 million in 2025-26. The record-setting $110 million represented a 49% year-over-year increase and shattered Tech athletics’ previous fundraising record, set in 2023-24, by 36%.

TECH Fund

Due to increased season-ticket demand, donations to the TECH Fund – contributions made to purchase and retain preferred season tickets for Georgia Tech football, men’s basketball and baseball each year – were up 55% in 2025-26.

Concert Revenue

Georgia Tech athletics welcomed its first major concerts at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 11 years when it hosted three sold-out shows – Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Tour in October and two nights of Bruno Mars: The Romantic Tour in April.

The three concerts were the most ever held at Bobby Dodd Stadium in a single year and the sell-out crowds resulted in a multi-million-dollar revenue lift for Tech athletics. Due to the successful return of concerts to The Flats in 2025-26, Georgia Tech athletics is committed to making major concerts a regular part of Bobby Dodd Stadium’s annual calendar following the completion of the stadium’s $70 million renovation in 2027.

Concessions

Georgia Tech athletics’ concessions revenue jumped 67% in 2025-26. Record season-ticket sales and attendance for Georgia Tech football, volleyball, baseball and softball, as well as the three major concerts at Bobby Dodd Stadium, plus innovative in-season adjustments to concessions operations and offerings led to substantial increase in concessions revenue.

Licensing

Georgia Tech set a new licensing record in 2025-26, with royalty revenue increasing 31% over the previous year, making it the highest-performing year in program history. Growth was driven by strong demand for the Yellow Jackets brand, expanded name, image and likeness merchandise, new licensing partners, broader product offerings and a larger retail footprint across the Atlanta area.

Tech’s new partnership with Under Armour is expected to further expand product availability and retail distribution, while delivering the richer Tech gold apparel that fans have long requested.

Licensing revenue directly supports scholarships and programming for Georgia Tech students, including student-athletes.

Multimedia Rights/Sponsorships

Georgia Tech’s success and upward trajectory also contributed to a significant increase in interest from the corporate community to be associated with the Yellow Jackets’ brand, leading to a 14% year-over-year increase in multimedia rights and sponsorships revenue.

Atlantic Coast Conference Distributions

Georgia Tech athletics saw an 9% increase in the revenue that it earned via distributions from the ACC in 2025-26. The growth was due in large part to the Yellow Jackets achieving multiple ACC success initiatives in 2025, including qualifying for a bowl game, finishing in the top 25 of the final College Football Playoff rankings and being among the conference’s most-watched football teams. Nearly 34 million viewers tuned in to Tech’s 10 Nielsen-rated football telecasts in 2025, which ranked among the top 20 nationally.