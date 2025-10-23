Volleyball Set to Host Cal and No. 5 Stanford

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (9-8, 4-4 ACC) serves as host this week as the California Golden Bears (6-12, 3-5 ACC) and the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal (16-3, 7-1 ACC) come to The Flats. Friday’s match against Cal is set for a 7 p.m. first serve while Sunday’s match begins at 12 p.m.

Parking

Standard parking will be available in both the Family Housing Lot and the McCamish lot two hours prior to first serve for each match. On Friday, October 24th, any parking on Fowler Street will not be prohibited due to homecoming events happening on campus. All parking is on a first come, first served basis.

Additional information about how homecoming will affect parking and road closures on campus can be found HERE.

Clear Bag Policy

Through the 2025 season, O’Keefe Gymnasium will continue to implement a clear bag policy. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

This Week’s Promos

Saddle up and head over to O’Keefe Gymnasium for Cowboy Carter Night on Friday against Cal. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition GT bandana. Signature Sundays continue this week as Tech fans can get posters and Tech gear signed by the 2025 Tech volleyball team following the 12 p.m. match against No. 5 Stanford.

Storylines

The Yellow Jackets are coming off an undefeated week on the road after sweeping both Wake Forest and NC State.

Freshman Anna Fiedorowicz has become a problem for ACC teams to manage offensively as she’s recorded double-digit kills in each of the last seven matches.

has become a problem for ACC teams to manage offensively as she’s recorded double-digit kills in each of the last seven matches. Fieodorwicz most recently recorded her second career double-double (13 kills, 13 digs) against NC State last week. She sits fourth on the team for kills (108) but leads the Jackets in kills during conference play (93).

Mimi Mambu leads the Jackets offense in kills (167) while DeAndra Pierce leads the group in attack percentage (.424).

leads the Jackets offense in kills (167) while leads the group in attack percentage (.424). The senior middle blocker most recently had an exceptional week on the road with a combined 16 blocks, 18 kills, and a .750 attack percentage.

Junior Heloise Soares continues to be Tech’s driving force as last week she recorded 80 assists, averaging 13.33 assists per set, along with three kills, two aces, and eight blocks.

continues to be Tech’s driving force as last week she recorded 80 assists, averaging 13.33 assists per set, along with three kills, two aces, and eight blocks. The Jackets average 12.41 assists per set, ranking them 60 th in the nation, with Soares averaging 8.81 assists per set, good for an eighth place ACC standing.

in the nation, with Soares averaging 8.81 assists per set, good for an eighth place ACC standing. Defensively, Tech looks to transfer Bianca Garibaldi who leads the team in blocks (77). Her 1.31 blocks/set average is enough to be ranked 43 rd nationally and eighth within the ACC.

nationally and eighth within the ACC. In ACC play, the sophomore is ranked third for blocks (44), averaging 1.63 blocks/set behind two North Carolina Tar Heels averaging 1.64 and 2.67 blocks/set.

Tech’s 2.50 blocks/set average is enough to be ranked within the top 50 nationally.

Sofia Velez most recently recorded her 13th game of the season with double digit digs with 21 digs against NC State, bringing her to 118 games recording 10+ digs out of 127 total collegiate games.

most recently recorded her 13th game of the season with double digit digs with 21 digs against NC State, bringing her to 118 games recording 10+ digs out of 127 total collegiate games. As a team, Tech sits top-five in the ACC during conference play in several categories including second for blocks (88.5), second for opponent digs (276), third for assists (361), and fifth for opponent service aces (30).

Sunday’s match against a No. 5 ranked Stanford will be Tech’s eighth ranked match of the season.

Georgia tech sits with one of the toughest schedules in the nation (10th) and the fourth toughest schedule for an ACC. Despite dropping from the rankings earlier this season, the Yellow Jackets continue to receive votes in the AVCA Poll.

Series Notes

Tech leads in the overall series against Cal, 2-0, after win a 3-1 win in 2003 in Texas and a 3-0 road sweep last season.

This will be the second match that Tech has played against Cal as an ACC opponent.

Georgia Tech enters Sunday’s match looking for its first win against Stanford as it trails 4-0 in the overall series.

The Jackets’ first encounter with the Cardinal came during the 1994 season and then again in the 1995 season, both times on neutral ground. Last season Tech fell 3-0 on the road before pushing Stanford to five sets on The Flats.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.