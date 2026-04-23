Tech Volleyball Set to Host Oklahoma in ACC/SEC Challenge

THE FLATS – After reaching the NCAA Tournament for the sixth consecutive season in 2025, Georgia Tech volleyball is set to host Oklahoma Sept. 8 as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge, as was announced by ESPN on Thursday morning.

The Jackets will go up against the Sooners for the first time since 2021 and only the fourth time in program history. Tech holds the most recent win in the overall series with Oklahoma after a 3-1 win in the first meeting on The Flats.

Full details for the ACC/SEC Challenge, including times and networks, will be announced later this year. Tech volleyball’s full 2026 schedule is set to be released at a later date.

The Yellow Jackets finished the season with a 16-14 overall record and an 11-9 ACC record. Returners Bianca Garibladi and Heloise Soares received postseason honors in the form of AVCA All-Region and CSC All-District. Garibaldi was also named Second Team All-ACC while Anna Fiedorowicz saw her first ever ACC honor as she was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team. Tech volleyball is set to Garibaldi, Fiedorowicz, and Soares return to O’Keefe Gymnasium for the 2026 season alongside Larissa Mendes, Laura Bieleski, Abi Li, Gabi Robinska, and Danielle Tansey.

Renewing Season Tickets

Renew your season tickets through your ticket account found at www.ramblinwreck.com/myaccount or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX. To renew online, please log into your account and click on Season Ticket Renewals located in the right-hand column. If you need assistance, the Georgia Tech Ticket Office is open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The renewal deadline is July 15.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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