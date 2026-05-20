Tech Volleyball Announces Full 2026 Season Schedule

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball and head coach Michelle Collier have announced the 31-match schedule for the 2026 season starting with two exhibition matches in mid-August. The season contains 15 home matches, highlighted by four NCAA Tournament First Round teams, two Second Round opponents, five matches against NCAA Tournament Third Round teams, one game against NCAA Tournament Quarterfinalist Nebraska, and one game on The Flats against NCAA Tournament Semifinalist Pittsburgh. Tech is also set to host not only one game in McCamish Pavilion but two top-15 opponents, Pittsburgh and SMU.

A Closer Look

Tech will see its first action of the season with back-to-back exhibition matches, starting with Kennesaw State in O’Keefe Gymnasium (Aug. 15) and Auburn on the road (Aug. 22). The Yellow Jackets will play 11 non-conference matches, beginning with the official season opener Aug. 28-30 on the road against UNI, Iowa State, and Loyola. Tech returns home to host Southern, Campbell, and Xavier (Sept. 4–6). The Yellow Jackets remain at home to host Oklahoma (Sept. 8) before going on a four-match road swing against NCAA Tournament Quarterfinalist Nebraska (Sept. 11), NCAA Second Round competitor Baylor Bears women’s vollyball (Sept. 12), NCAA First Round competitor Loyola (Sept. 13), and UgA (Sept. 19).

The Yellow Jackets open conference play at home against Virginia (Sept. 25) and Virginia (Sept. 27) before embarking on a four-match road swing at Duke (Oct. 2), North Carolina (Oct. 4), Florida State (Oct. 9), and Miami (Oct. 11). Tech then returns home for a two-week stretch, hosting Syracuse (Oct. 16), Boston College (Oct. 18), Pittsburgh (Oct. 23), and SMU (Oct. 25).

The Jackets close out October on the road at Notre Dame (Oct. 30) before heading to Kentucky to take on Louisville (Nov. 1). Tech returns to The Flats to face NC State (Nov. 6) and Wake Forest (Nov. 8), then heads west to take on California (Nov. 13) and Stanford (Nov. 14).

Georgia Tech briefly returns home to host Clemson (Nov. 18) before closing out its final road slate at Clemson (Nov. 20) and SMU (Nov. 25). The Yellow Jackets conclude the regular season at home against Stanford on Nov. 28.

Tech will play all 13 ACC teams once, with three home-and-away series against SMU, Stanford, and Clemson. In total, Tech will play just over half of its matches against teams from the 2025 NCAA Tournament (17 of 32), including eight of its 14 non-conference opponents. The Jackets will face home-and-away series against both Pitt (2025 Semifinals) and SMU (2025 Third Round), as well as home matches against USI (2025 First Round), Campbell (2025 First Round), and Xavier (2025 First Round).

Nine 2026 opponents finished last season in the AVCA Top 25: No. 2 Nebraska, No. 4 Pittsburgh, No. 7 Stanford, No. 9 Louisville Cardinals women’s volleyball, No. 11 SMU, No. 16 Miami, No. 19 North Carolina, No. 20 Baylor, and No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones.

2026 Season Outlook

The Yellow Jackets are coming off their sixth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance in 2025, setting a new program record for consecutive NCAA Tournament berths. The Yellow Jackets finished the season with a 16-14 overall record and an 11-9 ACC record. Returners Bianca Garibaldi and Heloise Soares received postseason honors in the form of AVCA All-Region and CSC All-District recognition. Garibaldi was also named Second Team All-ACC, while Anna Fiedorowicz earned her first ACC honor after being named to the ACC All-Freshman Team. Tech volleyball is set to return Garibaldi, Fiedorowicz, and Soares to O’Keefe Gymnasium for the 2026 season alongside Larissa Mendes, Laura Bieleski, Abi Li, Gabi Robinska, and Danielle Tansey.

Head Coach Michelle Collier enters her 13th season on The Flats with a 234-131 record. Collier creeps closer to surpassing AVCA Hall of Famer, Shelton Collier for most program wins under a head coach (271 wins from 1991-2001). She enters 2026 with the most ACC wins (135), the most NCAA Tournament wins (8) in program history, and stands as the first coach to lead the Jackets into six-straight NCAA Tournament births.

2026 McCamish Matches

Tech volleyball’s annual McCamish Match is set to return with twice the action as the Yellow Jackets will take on No. 4 Pitt and No. 11 SMU. Tickets are priced as follows for the ranked matches:

Pitt – $23

SMU – $20

Group rate – $18 for Pitt | $15 for SMU

McCamish Pack (includes tickets to both matches) – $32

Renewing Season Tickets

Renew your season tickets through your ticket account found at www.ramblinwreck.com/myaccount or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX. To renew online, please log into your account and click on Season Ticket Renewals located in the right-hand column. If you need assistance, the Georgia Tech Ticket Office is open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The renewal deadline is July 15.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.