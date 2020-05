Practice makes perfect. These are the swings of Georgia Tech golfers as they prepared for the 2019-20 year, which brought four tournament victories and final national ranking of No. 3 before the spring season ended prematurely in March. In these clips, the Yellow Jackets are qualifying at East Lake Golf Club, except for Andy Ogletree, who was competing for the United States team at the Walker Cup at the time.

Video shot and edited by Mike Stamus, with additional editing by Wiley Ballard.