VIDEO: Reaching the Pinnacle

#BestofGT: Here’s the full day of action between Andy Ogletree, of Little Rock, Miss., and John Augenstein, of Owensboro, Ky., as they battled for the 2019 U.S. Amateur title at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club’s Courses Nos. 4 and 2, including every televised shot from the afternoon round.

Ogletree became the third Georgia Tech player to win the U.S. Amateur, joining Bobby Jones, who won five of them (1924, 1925, 1927, 1928 and 1930) and Matt Kuchar, who won following his freshman year in 1997. He also became the first Mississippi native ever to win the U.S. Amateur.

The victory gave Ogletree a number of entries into major events, not the least of which is a spot on the United States team for the 2019 Walker Cup, which the U.S. won at Royal Liverpool in England in September.

He also earned an exemption into the 2020 U.S. Open Championship at Winged Foot, whether he remains an amateur or becomes a professional, and invitations to the 2020 Open Championship, conducted by the R&A and the 2020 Masters.