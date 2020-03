#BestofGT (August, 2019): Georgia Tech senior golfer Andy Ogletree reflects his victory at the United States Amateur Championship last August at Pinehurst Resort.

Ogletree became the third Georgia Tech player to win the U.S. Amateur, joining Bobby Jones, who won five of them (1924, 1925, 1927, 1928 and 1930) and Matt Kuchar, who won following his freshman year in 1997. He also became the first Mississippi native ever to win the U.S. Amateur.