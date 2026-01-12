Jackets Ranked No. 5 in D1 Baseball Preseason Rankings

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball received more preseason accolades today, earning the No. 5 ranking in the D1 Baseball Preseason Top-25 Poll. This is the second preseason poll of the year that has ranked the Yellow Jackets inside the Top-5, after Perfect Game awarded GT with the No. 2 spot in their preseason poll last week.

This marks the first time in 23 years that Georgia Tech has been ranked in the Top-5 of multiple preseason polls heading into a season (since 2003). It is also the highest preseason ranking in the history of D1 Baseball’s rankings, which began in 2014.

The Yellow Jackets are the highest ranked of eight Atlantic Coast Conference teams in the Top-25 poll, alongside No. 8 Louisville, No. 11 North Carolina, No. 16 Florida State (home series – April 9-11), No. 17 NC State (home series – March 27-29), No. 19 Clemson, No. 21 Wake Forest and No. 22 Miami (Fla.). The ACC has the second-most teams in the Top-25 only behind the SEC.

Georgia Tech enters the 2026 season with the most preseason All-Americans in the nation according to Perfect Game’s Preseason All-American list. The Jackets received four All-American nods, including being the only program in the nation with multiple players listed on the 1st Team: CF Drew Burress (1st Team) C Vahn Lackey (1st Team) 2B Jarren Advincula (2nd Team) UTL Alex Hernandez (3rd Team).

2026 will be the first season for new Head Coach James Ramsey who has been serving as an assistant coach for the past seven seasons. Since Ramsey took over coaching the offense in 2019, Georgia Tech leads the ACC in batting average (.308), OPS (.918), OBP (.408), hits (3,961), doubles (796) and SAC Flies (208) and is second in runs (2,937), triples (84), home runs (547), RBI (2,709) and slugging (.510) with more to come in 2026.

First pitch for the highly anticipated 2026 season is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 13 at 4 p.m. when the Yellow Jackets host Bowling Green for a three-game series at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

2026 Season Tickets

Season tickets for Georgia Tech’s 2026 regular season home schedule, including five ACC home series and a collection of non-conference games, are on sale now. Visit ramblinwreck.com/tickets to purchase. For complete information on 2026 baseball tickets, including premium membership options, please visit the official Georgia Tech Baseball Tickets page.

2026 Leadoff Banquet Tickets

The Leadoff Banquet is returning to The Flats on January 25th at 3 p.m. from the Calloway Club inside McCamish Pavilion featuring player panels, a meet and greet with the coaching staff and keynote speaker Matt Wieters – a 4x MLB All-Star, 2x Golden Glove winner and member of the Georgia Tech Hall of Fame Class of 2017. Purchase your tickets HERE and spend the afternoon with us as we celebrate past, present and future Georgia Tech Baseball success!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

