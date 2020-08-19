Open search form
Open mobile menu

VIDEO: Geoff Collins Press Conference

Georgia Tech football head coach meets with media following Jackets' first practice in shoulder pads

RELATED LINKS

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.  

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics)FacebookInstagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
August 16, 2020 VIDEO: Fall Camp On The Flats

Yellow Jackets continue to prepare for Sept. 12 season opener at Florida State

VIDEO: Fall Camp On The Flats
July 31, 2020 VIDEO: Brooks Earns Scholarship, Single Digit

Head coach Geoff Collins presents Sr. DL Djimon Brooks with scholarship, No. 0

VIDEO: Brooks Earns Scholarship, Single Digit
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets