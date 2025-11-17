Open search form
VIDEO: Victory #9 - Cinematic Recap

The mission is far from finished: The sights and sounds of Georgia Tech's 36-34 win at Boston College

Recap: No. 14/12 Georgia Tech 36, Boston College 34 TICKETS: Saturday vs. Pitt (ACC Championship Game Berth on the Line) Mammoth Matchup vs. Pitt Set for Primetime Helluva Block Party ft. Electric Avenue Bowl Central

A limited number of tickets for the Yellow Jackets’ biggest home game in recent memory – Saturday at 7 p.m. vs. Pitt, with a berth in the ACC Championship Game on the line – are still available. Click HERE to purchase tickets online.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

