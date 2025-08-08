Open search form
VIDEO: ATL with Karen Blair

Go mic'd up with women's basketball head coach in episode 1 of 'About That Life'

Women's Basketball Season Tickets

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

RELATED HEADLINES
Women's Basketball VIDEO: Karen Blair Joins ACC PM

First-year head women's basketball coach Karen Blair joins ACCPM on first official day

VIDEO: Karen Blair Joins ACC PM
Women's Basketball VIDEO: Karen Blair Introductory Press Conference

Georgia Tech athletics introduces the seventh women's basketball head coach on Monday morning

VIDEO: Karen Blair Introductory Press Conference
Women's Basketball VIDEO: Nell Fortner Retirement Press Conference

Nell Fortner retires after leading Georgia Tech women's basketball for past six seasons

VIDEO: Nell Fortner Retirement Press Conference
