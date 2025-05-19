Vahn Lackey Named Buster Posey Semifinalist

THE FLATS – Sophomore C Vahn Lackey (Suwanee, Ga.) has been named a semifinalist for the 2025 Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award, the Wichita Sports Commission announced today. Lackey leads all of Power 4 catchers in hits (71) this season and has the highest batting average of any Power 4 catcher with at least 200 at-bats (.350) while holding opposing baserunners to just .676 stolen base percentage against.

Lackey has been a key contributor in the Jackets ACC regular season championship lineup, batting in the heart of the order and finishing with a .350 batting average (the highest on the team among players with at least 150 ABs) 71 hits (2nd on the team behind only Drew Burress), 39 runs and 36 RBI. He led the team with eight hit-by-pitches, posting an ultra-impressive .425 on-base percentage while starting in all 55 regular season games (45 as catcher, 10 at 3rd base).

The Suwanee native led the Yellow Jackets in stolen bases (17-for-20 – 85 percent) while allowing 25 stolen bases against him, successfully stopping 12 of 37 attempts (32.4 percent).