Vahn Lackey Named Buster Posey Semifinalist

THE FLATS – Sophomore C Vahn Lackey (Suwanee, Ga.) has been named a semifinalist for the 2025 Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award, the Wichita Sports Commission announced today. Lackey leads all of Power 4 catchers in hits (71) this season and has the highest batting average of any Power 4 catcher with at least 200 at-bats (.350) while holding opposing baserunners to just .676 stolen base percentage against.
Lackey has been a key contributor in the Jackets ACC regular season championship lineup, batting in the heart of the order and finishing with a .350 batting average (the highest on the team among players with at least 150 ABs) 71 hits (2nd on the team behind only Drew Burress), 39 runs and 36 RBI. He led the team with eight hit-by-pitches, posting an ultra-impressive .425 on-base percentage while starting in all 55 regular season games (45 as catcher, 10 at 3rd base).
The Suwanee native led the Yellow Jackets in stolen bases (17-for-20 – 85 percent) while allowing 25 stolen bases against him, successfully stopping 12 of 37 attempts (32.4 percent).
Georgia Tech is one of three programs with multiple Buster Posey Award winners (Kevin Parada in 2022 and Joey Bart in 2018), alongside Florida State and Southern California. This is the first time Lackey has been named a semifinalist.
He leads all Power 4 catchers in hits for a reason! @LackeyVahn makes it a three-run first inning
ACCNX – https://t.co/qz4qp3KnCE
#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/JisVC74MjU
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 11, 2025
Another day, another poor soul thinking they can run on @LackeyVahn 😞
ACCN – https://t.co/kHUtMSkbx3
#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/hrqZvJUiEO
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 19, 2025
Lackey and the Top-seeded Yellow Jackets have a double-bye in this week’s ACC Tournament and open postseason play on Thursday at 3 p.m. against No. 8-seeded Wake Forest, No. 9-seeded Miami (Fla.) or No. 16-seeded California. The single-elimination tournament will be held at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C. For more information on the 2025 ACC Baseball Championship, including tickets and schedule, click HERE
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.