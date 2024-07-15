Two Jackets Selected on Day Two of MLB Draft

Payton Green (Cary, N.C.) was the first Yellow Jacket off the board, selected in the 6th round (No. 184 overall) by the Miami Marlins. Cam Hill (Fayetteville, Ga.) was taken shortly after, in the 8th round (No. 252 overall) by the Philadelphia Phillies.

THE FLATS – Two Georgia Tech baseball players heard their names called on Monday afternoon as they were selected on the second day of the 2024 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. With today’s selections, the Yellow Jackets have had 223 draft selections in program history and 161 drafted under head coach Danny Hall .

Green earned his first all-ACC honor in his first year with Georgia Tech, ranking fifth on the team with a .308 batting average, recording 62 hits, 14 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for 42 RBI. He reached base at a .407 clip and is a perfect 8-for-8 on the base paths. The Cary, N.C., native was terrific for the Yellow Jackets down the stretch to earn a postseason berth, hitting .333 over his last 10 games of the regular season with 12 hits, two doubles and four home runs for 10 RBI.

Cam Hill | Round 8 | Pick 252 | Philadelphia Phillies

Hill finished his Georgia Tech career with his best, earning a 5.56 ERA over 14 appearances and five starts. He recorded a 3-1 record and posted 44 strikeouts in just 34.0 innings of work. Hill put the cherry on top of his collegiate career when he threw 3.1 innings of shutout work in the 2024 Athens Regional against UNC Wilmington. Over his three-year career, Hill posted a 4-3 record and 6.65 ERA over 50 appearances and 11 starts. He recorded 96 strikeouts in 88.0 innings.

The final 10 rounds of the draft (rounds 11-20) will take place tomorrow, with round 11 beginning at 2 pm ET.

