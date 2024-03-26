Tuesday’s Game at KSU Postponed

THE FLATS – Due to inclement weather in the area, Georgia Tech baseball’s game at Kennesaw State on Tuesday, March 26 has been postponed, the schools announced.

A makeup date has yet to be determined.

Georgia Tech returns home on March 28-30 to host Boston College at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. First pitch on Thursday is set for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

