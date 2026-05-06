Tucker Named Second Team All-ACC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Georgia Tech softball (29-26, 10-14 ACC) collected its first postseason conference honor as third baseman Gracyn Tucker was named Second Team All-ACC, as was announced by the conference on Wednesday morning ahead of the 2026 ACC Softball Championships.

Tucker collects her first post season honor of the season after being ranked in the Softball America Position Rankings for the last three consecutive months, including a top-five ranking at the beginning of May. With the regular season finished, Tucker finished her red-shirt sophomore season with 42 runs, 69 hits, 12 doubles, 18 home runs, 58 RBI, and 139 total bases. In her most recent outings, Tucker hit a pair of home runs to keep Tech in each game of the series against No. 13 Florida State. She sits just two home runs shy of seeing the most home runs in a single season since Kelsi Weseman during the 2011 season (21).

The post season All-ACC honor is bestowed upon the red-shirt sophomore after her red-shirt freshman season saw her earn NFCA Scholar Athlete, CSC Academic All-District, and ACC All-Freshman honors.

2026 ACC Softball Championship Schedule (All Times Eastern)

Wednesday, May 6

Game 1: #8 Notre Dame vs. #9 Georgia Tech | 11 a.m. | ACCN | Live Stats

Game 2: #5 Virginia Tech vs. #12 NC State | 1:30 p.m. | ACCN

Game 3: #7 Clemson vs. #10 North Carolina | 5 p.m. | ACCN

Game 4: #6 Virginia vs. #11 Pitt | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN

Thursday, May 7

Game 5: #1 Florida State vs. Game 1 Winner | 11 a.m. | ACCN

Game 6: #4 Stanford vs. Game 2 Winner | 1:30 p.m. | ACCN

Game 7: #2 Duke vs. Game 3 Winner | 5 p.m. | ACCN

Game 8: #3 Louisville vs. Game 4 Winner | 7:30 p.m. | ACCN

Friday, May 8

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner | 1 p.m. | ACCN

Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN

Saturday, May 9

Championship: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Purchasing 2026 ACC Championship Tickets

Tickets for the 2026 ACC Softball Championship are on sale now with tickets starting as low as $12. For more information about ticket options, information, and pricing, click here.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.