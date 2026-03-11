Tucker and Willer Ranked in Softball America March Position Rankings

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (16-11, 4-2 ACC) saw a pair of Yellow Jackets honored in the March edition of Softball America’s Position Rankings as was announced by the association at the beginning of the month. After the first month of action in the 2026 season, left fielder Alyssa Willer was ranked ninth and first baseman Gracyn Tucker was ranked 14 th .

Willer was one of four ACC outfielders to be ranked but was seated atop the group with her ninth-place ranking. The sophomore currently leads Tech in nearly all offensive stats including batting average (.405), slugging percentage (.747), on base percentage (.529), runs (21), hits (32), home runs (7), RBI (29), and total bases. She is coming off her freshman season which saw the Bethlehem, Ga. kid collected Second Team All-ACC and ACC All-Freshman honors along with NFCA Third Team All-Region honors.

Both Willer and Tucker are two of three Yellow Jackets who have started all 27 of Tech’s 2026 contests so far this season. Tucker’s red-shirt sophomore season has also seen the three-season veteran post strong offensive numbers as she sits with 20 runs, 30 hits, six doubles, one triple, five home runs, 22 RBI, and 53 total bases. She saw one of the most dominant performances of her career earlier this season as she slammed three home runs, good for nine RBI and 12 total bases, against ECU during the final day of the I-75 Tournament.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets are set to travel up north to take on No. 14 Virginia in Charlottesville, Va. March 13-15.

Purchasing 2026 Tickets

All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM). Season tickets start at just $80.00 and all chairback seating is now sold out for the upcoming season.

Purchasing 2026 Tickets

All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM).

2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!

Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!

Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!

Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!

On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!

Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.