Trio of Jackets Selected to Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

THE FLATS – A trio of Georgia Tech legends – football standout Morgan Burnett, Hall of Fame baseball coach Danny Hall and NCAA champion Chaunté Howard Lowe – have been selected to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2026. The 70th Annual Induction Ceremony will be held Saturday, Feb. 21, at the Macon City Auditorium in Macon, Ga. One of the most decorated defensive backs in Georgia Tech football history, Burnett was named first-team all-America by Pro Football Weekly, second-team by Rivals, Sports Illustrated and Sporting News and third-team by Phil Steele in 2008. He was twice-named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference second team in 2008 and 2009. In just three seasons on The Flats, Burnett logged 14 career interceptions, including seven in 2008, to finish second all-time in the Georgia Tech football record book. The College Park, Ga., native helped the Yellow Jackets to 27 wins in three seasons, as well as back-to-back ACC Coastal Division championships and ACC Championship Game appearances. He was selected in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers and went on to have a storied 10-year professional career in the NFL – playing eight seasons with the Packers (2010-17), one with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2018) and one with the Cleveland Browns (2019). He won Super Bowl XLV as a member of the Packers. Alongside his family, he remains active in the community through the Burnett Family Foundation.

Georgia Tech’s most successful all-time baseball coach, Hall became the head coach of the Yellow Jackets in 1994. In 32 seasons at the helm, he coached Tech to seven ACC regular-season championships, five ACC Tournament titles, 25 NCAA Tournament berths and three College World Series appearances. The winningest coach in Georgia Tech baseball history, Hall was a five-time ACC Coach of the Year. During his coaching career, Hall amassed a 1,452-793-1 record, including a 1,244-676 record at Tech, and ranks ninth in NCAA history for career wins. He was inducted to the ABCA Hall of Fame in 2023 and named an honorary alumnus of Georgia Tech in 2024. Prior to his arrival at Tech in 1994, Hall was the head coach at Kent State for six seasons, where he led the Golden Flashes to a pair of Mid-American Conference championships and was a two-time MAC Coach of the Year. Hall began his coaching career at his alma mater, Miami (Ohio), as a graduate assistant.

A Georgia Tech alumnae and four-time Olympian, Lowe is one of the most decorated high jumpers in school history. As a Yellow Jacket, Lowe earned 13 all-ACC honors, six all-America accolades, three NCAA Championships and was inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 2015. A 2008 graduate with a degree in economics, Lowe made her first Olympic appearance while on The Flats in 2004. She went on to become a four-time Olympian, participating in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics, earning a bronze medal in 2008 in the high jump. Additionally, Lowe is an American record holder, three-time World Champion, eight-time national outdoor champion and 12-time US National Champion. In 2019, Lowe was diagnosed with breast cancer, but continued to train while undergoing treatment. The cancer survivor was awarded the NCAA Inspiration Award in 2021 for her advocation for breast cancer awareness.