VIDEO: Salute to Georgia Tech Golf Seniors

On the eve of the beginning of the NCAA regional golf tournaments, which would have begun Monday, we take a moment to salute the four senior members of Georgia Tech’s golf team.

Even in the successful annals of Georgia Tech golf, rarely has one group of seniors experienced as much success. Over the past four years, Andy Ogletree, Luke Schniederjans, Anton Serafini and Luke Schniederjans have led the Yellow Jackets to 14 tournament victories. Among those 14 wins were a pair of Atlantic Coast Conference championships, bringing the total of ACC titles in program history to 18, tying for the most in conference history.

The Yellow Jackets have not finished outside the top 10 in the final national rankings in the last three years, finishing eighth in 2018, seventh in 2019 and third in 2020, while making the NCAA championship field every year.

Among the individual accomplishments were a total of 29 top-10 finishes, four individual tournament titles and six combined All-ACC honors. Ogletree was twice named a second-team All-American, while Schniederjans made the third team in 2019, and Strafaci was an honorable mention honoree in 2020. Schniederjans, Ogletree and Strafaci rank among the top-6 in all-time career stroke average on The Flats.

Schniederjans has won three times in his career and Strafaci once, and while Ogletree hasn’t won a college tournament, he did win the U.S. Amateur championship and the Monroe Invitational in the summer of 2019 and represented the United States in the Walker Cup matches. Serafini has been a regular member of the ACC Academic Honor Roll.

We salute Georgia Tech’s Class of 2020 and congratulate them on a tremendous four years!