Todd Stansbury Podcast - August 2020

In his first “Toddcast” of 2020-21, Georgia Tech athletics director Todd Stansbury joined the Voice of the Yellow Jackets Andy Demetra to discuss many topics during this unprecedented time in college athletics. Among the topics are:

  • the importance of the Support The Swarm Fund to help Tech athletics maintain its great momentum by navigating the financial challenges of Covid-19;
  • what the Yellow Jackets’ football, volleyball and cross country schedules will look like following last week’s decisions by the ACC Board of Directors;
  • the safety precautions that Georgia Tech is taking to keep its student-athletes, staff and community safe;
  • the meaningful discussions that the Tech athletics family had this summer and the actions that the department and its student-athletes are taking with regards to equality, diversity, inclusion and civic duty.

Click HERE to download the “Toddcast” or click below to listen online.

CLIP: On Georgia Tech athletics' momentum and why the Support The Swarm Fund is so important to maintaining that momentum

