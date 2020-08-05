Todd Stansbury Podcast - August 2020

Related Links

In his first “Toddcast” of 2020-21, Georgia Tech athletics director Todd Stansbury joined the Voice of the Yellow Jackets Andy Demetra to discuss many topics during this unprecedented time in college athletics. Among the topics are:

the importance of the Support The Swarm Fund to help Tech athletics maintain its great momentum by navigating the financial challenges of Covid-19;

what the Yellow Jackets’ football, volleyball and cross country schedules will look like following last week’s decisions by the ACC Board of Directors;

the safety precautions that Georgia Tech is taking to keep its student-athletes, staff and community safe;

the meaningful discussions that the Tech athletics family had this summer and the actions that the department and its student-athletes are taking with regards to equality, diversity, inclusion and civic duty.

Click HERE to download the “Toddcast” or click below to listen online.