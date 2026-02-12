Tigers Outlast Jackets in Double-Overtime Thriller, 67-65

CLEMSON, S.C. – The 99th meeting between Georgia Tech women’s basketball and Clemson saw the series’ first double-overtime game Thursday night as the Tigers outlasted the Yellow Jackets, 67-65, inside Littlejohn Coliseum.

Down by nine going into the halftime locker room, the Jackets (11-15, 6-8 ACC) outscored the Tigers (18-8, 9-5 ACC) 32-23 in the second half to get the game into an extra period. Tech rallied back down four in the first OT to force a second overtime, where the Tigers used free throws to take the 67-65 win.

Erica Moon led the Jackets in scoring with a career-high 22 points including 17 in the second half and overtime. Brianna Turnage added her seventh-straight game with double-digit rebounds, tallying a career-high 20. Talayah Walker also had 16 points with seven rebounds.

Catherine Alben had a team-high four assists while Savannah Samuel tallied nine points. Ariadna Termis tied her season-high with eight points.

Both games between the Yellow Jackets and Tigers this season were decided by a combined five points.

FIRST HALF

Moon hit a trey on the first possession of the game, giving Tech a quick 3-0 lead. She scored on a fastbreak lay moments later to extend the advantage to 5-0. After a 10-point run from the Tigers, Turnage made a one-handed jumper to get Tech back within three, 10-7. Clemson got out to a 17-7 lead before Walker made a shot in the paint to make it 17-9. Samuel then scored her first basket of the night to answer another Tiger score, 19-11. With two seconds on the shot clock, D’Asia Thomas-Harris launched the inbound pass from Alben and sank a three-pointer to place Tech within five at the end of the first, 19-14.

Samuel connected on a triple to open the scoring in the second and put Tech down just two, 19-17. Each team exchanged one bucket apiece before another long scoring drought that was ended by a Clemson trey, 24-19. Jada Crawshaw added her first score with under five minutes left to put the Jackets down three again, 24-21. Coming out of the 4:15 media timeout, the Tigers added one free throw to lead 25-21. Clemson led 30-21 at the half.

SECOND HALF

A jumper through contact for Walker marked the first score of the third. Both teams exchanged four-straight sequences of back-and-forth baskets until Clemson managed to extend its lead to 12, 41-29. After that extension, Walker hit a triple to make it a nine-point game again, 41-32. On the next possession for Clemson, a blocked pass by Turnage turned in to an and-one play from Alben. Out of the 4:42 media timeout, she sank the free throw to get Tech within six, 41-34. After a free throw from each side, Walker stepped up to the charity stripe and made one, making it 42-36 with two minutes left. Each team scored a bucket before an impressive keep away-and-score from Moon made it just a four-point game going into the fourth: 44-40.

Clemson scored first in the fourth, getting back to a six-point advantage, 46-40. Termis made a shot in the paint moments later to answer the score, 46-42. The Tigers then added a trey to lead 49-42. Two minutes of scoreless action following the trey saw Walker take advantage of an open look inside to get within five, 49-44. Moon scored again with under three left to make it 49-46. Moon drove into the paint on Tech’s next possession to get the Jackets down one, 49-48. Clemson made a free throw to get ahead two, 50-48, with under a minute left. Moon then hit a triple to put Tech ahead, 51-50. Clemson made their own trey to retake the lead, 53-51. With 21 seconds left, Walker evened the game at 53 apiece on free throws. Clemson was unable to score in the final 20 seconds, sending the game to overtime.

OVERTIME

Two free throws for Clemson opened the scoring in the extra period. Termis responded with a paint bucket, evening the game again, at 55. The Tigers managed to get to the charity stripe again and took a 57-55 advantage with three minutes left. Down 59-55, Moon made a pair of free throws to make it a two-point game again. With nine seconds remaining, Moon drove into the paint and scored again, making it 59 apiece. The Tigers were once again unable to score with the final possession, sending the game into a second overtime.

Walker made a paint bucket through contact to put Tech ahead 61-59 in the second OT. A tough make from Moon moments later got her to 20 points – putting Tech in front further, 63-59. After the Tigers scored two free throws, Samuel connected on a behind-the back shot in the paint to answer, 65-61. Three-straight free throws for the Tigers sliced the lead to one, 65-64, with 90 seconds left. With 38 seconds, Clemson retook the lead, 66-65. The Tigers added a free throw to hold on for the 67-65 decision.

GAME NOTES

Thursday marked Walker’s 21 st game this season scoring in double figures.

Turnage reached double-digit rebounds for a 16 th time this season, a mark that is the fourth-most in Tech history.

Georgia Tech outscored Clemson 19-14 in the third quarter and ended the frame on an 11-3 run.

This marked the first overtime game in the series since Feb. 13, 2022 (Georgia Tech won, 92-84) and first double-overtime game in 99 meetings.

The 23 second-half points allowed by Tech marked the fewest this season, surpassing the previous mark of 25 – on Jan. 11, also against Clemson.

Thursday was Tech’s first double-overtime game since Jan. 9, 2024 against Virginia Tech.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets’ three-game road trip continues in one week, Thursday, Feb. 19 at Pittsburgh. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Tech is back at McCamish Pavilion to face No. 7/9 Louisville Thursday, Feb. 26. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on the ACC Network. Fans can purchase tickets here.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.