Tickets to the 2025 Spring Classic on Sale Now

Tickets for the game are on sale now and can be purchased HERE . All proceeds from the event will benefit the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Click HERE to purchase parking. Georgia Tech students will receive a discount code for ticket purchases in their Georgia Tech emails.

THE FLATS – Tickets are now on sale for the 2025 edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Georgia. This year’s contest will be played at Truist Park, the 22 nd annual Spring Classic benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on Tuesday, April 15 at 7 p.m.

GEORGIA TECH BASEBALL TICKETS

Be there for all the action as tickets for Georgia Tech baseball’s 2025 season are now on sale! Opening Day is slated for Friday, Feb. 14 against the Old Dominion Monarchs so secure your seats now at one of the country’s premier collegiate baseball venues, Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium! The Yellow Jackets will host more than 30 home games this season, including five ACC series. For more information on the 2025 season, click HERE!

The Yellow Jackets reloaded their roster this offseason, bringing in the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the nation with a whopping 31 newcomers to bolster a veteran core that returns for the 2025 season. That veteran presence includes the reigning national freshman of the year and preseason first-team all-American Drew Burress among others.

PROMOTIONS AND SPECIAL EVENTS

Highlights of giveaways this season at Mac Nease Baseball Park include scarves, GT rally towels, chains, T-shirts, and more. Tech will also feature student-only giveaways of GT gold T-Shirts and GT Hawaiian shirts!

This season will also feature season-long promotions of Baseball Bingo on Tuesday nights, Signature Saturday’s and Kids Run the Bases on Sunday as well as two editions of Bark in the Park.

For a complete calendar of Georgia Tech baseball promotions, click HERE!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

