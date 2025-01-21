Drew Burress Tabbed D1 Baseball Preseason All-American

Already named the No. 1 sophomore in college by Perfect Game earlier this month, Burress will begin his second year on The Flats on February 14, when the Jackets host Old Dominion for the start of a three-game series at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. Click HERE for complete ticket information on the 2025 season.

THE FLATS – With the 2025 season quickly approaching, D1 Baseball has announced rising sophomore Drew Burress (Houston County, Ga.) as a preseason first-team all-American. Burress earned his recognition as one of the top three outfielders in college after delivering one of the best freshman years in program history, earning national freshman of the year honors from three publications, including D1 Baseball.

Burress led Georgia Tech in a myriad of categories in 2024, including average (.381), home runs (25) and RBI (67), becoming the 12th Yellow Jacket to win Tech’s triple crown. Burress is the first to accomplish the feat since Matt Gonzalez in 2016. His 25 home runs set the Tech freshman record and fell one shy of tying the single-season record (Kevin Parada, 2022). He was named national freshman of the year by three major publications: Perfect Game, D1 Baseball and the National College Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) – joining Mark Teixeira in 1999 (Collegiate Baseball) and Derek Dietrich in 2008 (Rivals.com) as the only national freshmen of the year in program history.

His .821 slugging percentage from last season gives him the highest career slugging percentage in program history, with a minimum of 200 at bats in White & Gold. It was the 4th highest slugging percentage in a single season by a Yellow Jacket, the best since 1926 and the first .800+ slugging season in 45 years (Tommy Thompson (.811) – 1979).

In addition to his team-leading average, the NCBWA Freshman Hitter of the Year finished with 15 doubles. three triples and drew more walks (58) than strikeouts (37) for a .512 on-base percentage and an OPS of 1.333. He also finished 8-for-10 in stolen bases and set the Georgia Tech record for most assists by an outfielder, gunning down 10 base-runners from center field this season.

Burress led all Division I freshmen in six statistical categories to finish the regular season (home runs, home runs per game, slugging, total bases, walks and walks per game), while ranking Top 3 nationally in 11 categories. He also led ACC freshmen in eight categories to wrap up the year (runs and on-base percentage), while also ranking second in RBI, RBI/game and batting average to earn first-team all-conference honors.

In just his first year on The Flats, Burress has racked up a plethora of accolades. In addition to all-conference and ACC Freshman of the Year honors, Burress was also named Perfect Game Third-Team All-American, Perfect Game Freshman First-Team All-American, a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy.

2025 Baseball Ticketing Options

Single-Game Tickets

Pick and Choose: Single-game tickets allow fans throughout the year to choose on a game-by-game basis which contests they’d like to attend.

Single-game tickets allow fans throughout the year to choose on a game-by-game basis which contests they’d like to attend. Champions Hall Access Add-On: Fans have the ability to experience all of the amenities of Champions Hall club area (including food and drink), while keeping your seat(s) in the lower bowl by adding premium Champions Hall access to their seat as an add-on.

Single-Game Ticket Pricing Begins At:

Chairback w/ Champions Hall Access – $65

Chairback – $15 ($20 for premium games)

Bench Adult – $10 ($15 for premium games)

Bench Senior/Youth – $8

Group (10+ tickets) – $5

*Georgia Tech Athletics Association reserves the right to adjust pricing for premium matchups (vs. Clemson, Auburn, Virginia and Louisville).

ACC Saturday Pack Benefits:

Know Your Seats: Guarantee your chairback seats for Atlantic Coast Conference opponents on Saturdays throughout the season at Mac Nease Baseball Park!

Guarantee your chairback seats for Atlantic Coast Conference opponents on Saturdays throughout the season at Mac Nease Baseball Park! Significant Savings: Save on the overall price compared to single-game options, getting five (5) games for just $75.

Six-Game Flex Benefits:

Choose Your Games: With the six-game flex pack, you can decide which games work best for you! From midweek match ups to high stakes weekend series. Fans can pick between three of four premium games along with three of our six in-state battles.

Significant Savings: Save on the overall price compared to single-game options, getting six (6) games for just $60.

Full Season Ticket Membership Benefits:

Best Seats in the Park: Ensure you have the best seats in the house for every game this season as Georgia Tech seeks its 10th ACC Championship and 36th NCAA Regional berth.

Ensure you have the best seats in the house for every game this season as Georgia Tech seeks its 10th ACC Championship and 36th NCAA Regional berth. Best Value: Season ticket members enjoy the steepest price discounts of any plan offered compared to single-game pricing, beginning at just $175!

Season ticket members enjoy the steepest price discounts of any plan offered compared to single-game pricing, beginning at just $175! Priority Parking: Season ticket members have the option to purchase season-long parking at an exclusive discounted rate to their account, giving them significant savings throughout the season!

Season ticket members have the option to purchase season-long parking at an exclusive discounted rate to their account, giving them significant savings throughout the season! Champions Hall Add-On : Season ticket members with chairback seats are offered the option to add access to Champions Hall to their account, allowing them to experience all-inclusive food and beverage options and the Teixeira Skyline Terrace! Space is limited so secure your spot today!

Season ticket members with chairback seats are offered the option to add access to Champions Hall to their account, allowing them to experience all-inclusive food and beverage options and the Teixeira Skyline Terrace! Space is limited so secure your spot today! Postseason Priority: By renewing, you earn yourself one (1) A-T Priority Point and ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament tickets are all allocated in A-T Priority Point order so every point counts! Full details HERE.

By renewing, you earn yourself one (1) A-T Priority Point and ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament tickets are all allocated in A-T Priority Point order so every point counts! Full details HERE. Friends & Family Discount: Season-ticket members can add on tickets for family and friends for just $5!

The Yellow Jackets reloaded their roster this offseason, bringing in the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the nation with a whopping 32 newcomers to bolster a veteran core that returns for the 2025 season.

2025 SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS

Tech hosts five Atlantic Coast Conference series, headlined by College World Series participants, Virginia (April 25-27), and NCAA Regional champions, Clemson (March 28-30) along with Pittsburgh (March 14-16), Cal (April 11-13) and Louisville (May 9-11).

The Jackets will take on five teams who made the NCAA Tournament field in 2024 (Western Michigan, Clemson, Georgia, Virginia and Duke).

Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate: The Yellow Jackets will look to win their third series in the last four years against archrival Georgia. Georgia Tech will play a single game against Georgia on Tuesday, April 15 th in the 22nd annual Spring Baseball Classic, played at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, to benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Ticket information for the 2025 edition on COFH will be announced at a later date.

in the 22nd annual Spring Baseball Classic, played at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, to benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Ticket information for the 2025 edition on COFH will be announced at a later date. GT will host in-state foes West Georgia (Feb. 26), Kennesaw State (March 4), Georgia State (March 11), Mercer (April 1) and Georgia Southern (May 6).

Plays 10 games against programs ranked in the top-20 RPI last season (Clemson (3), Georgia (1), Virginia (3) and Duke (3)). Six of those games will be played at home with the game against UGA being played at a neutral site, at Truist Park.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.