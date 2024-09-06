Open search form
The Last Word Before Game 3 at Syracuse

No. 23 Georgia Tech Football at Syracuse
Saturday, Sept. 7 · Noon ET · Syracuse, New York · JMA Wireless Dome

TV: ACC Network| Watch Online

Play-by-Play: Chris Cotter
Analyst: Mark Herzlich
Sideline Reporter: Coley Harvey

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan | SiriusXM 371 | Listen OnlineGeorgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

Information: Game Notes/Depth Charts2023 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia

r-Jr. WR Malik Rutherford needs just 14 receiving yards to become the 25th player in Georgia Tech history with 1,000 receiving yards as a Yellow Jacket.

THIS WEEK IN REVIEW
Tuesday: Game Preview
Tuesday: Brent Key Weekly Press Conference
Tuesday: Tech Ranked No. 23 in AP Poll
Wednesday: Student-Athletes Media Availability
Thursday: #ProJackets Report: Week 1
Thursday: Inside The Chart: Slot Machine
Thursday: Brent Key Media Availability
Thursday: Brent Key Coach’s Show (Full Audio)

Football Jackets' Rally at Syracuse Falls Just Short

King totals 333 yards and three touchdowns in 31-28 defeat

Jackets' Rally at Syracuse Falls Just Short
Football Inside The Chart: Slot Machine

Thanks to his energy and toughness, Malik Rutherford has made believers out of defenses

Inside The Chart: Slot Machine
Football VIDEO: Brent Key Media Availability - September 5

Head Coach Brent Key meets with media ahead of Saturday's game at Syracuse

VIDEO: Brent Key Media Availability - September 5
