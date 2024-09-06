The Last Word Before Game 3 at Syracuse

No. 23 Georgia Tech Football at Syracuse
Saturday, Sept. 7 · Noon ET · Syracuse, New York · JMA Wireless Dome
TV: ACC Network| Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Chris Cotter
Analyst: Mark Herzlich
Sideline Reporter: Coley Harvey
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan | SiriusXM 371 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
Information: Game Notes/Depth Charts | 2023 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia
DID YOU KNOW?
r-Jr. WR Malik Rutherford needs just 14 receiving yards to become the 25th player in Georgia Tech history with 1,000 receiving yards as a Yellow Jacket.
SATURDAY NIGHT THREADS
The Traditional 🟡⚪️🟡 is back. #Teamadidas x #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/4PwYs2GC8b
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 6, 2024
LEADING US INTO BATTLE
𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄 3️⃣ 𝐂𝐀𝐏𝐓𝐀𝐈𝐍𝐒 @Janneh_Abdul @clayton1lee @thechaselane @Jamalhaynes16 @kevin_harris2 #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/9NXKGg1kFj
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 5, 2024
STUDENT-ATHLETES & SCOUT TEAM PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
𝙊𝙐𝙍 𝙎𝙏𝙐𝘿𝙀𝙉𝙏-𝘼𝙏𝙃𝙇𝙀𝙏𝙀𝙎 📚 𝘼𝙉𝘿 𝙎𝘾𝙊𝙐𝙏 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙋𝙇𝘼𝙔𝙀𝙍𝙎 😤 𝙊𝙁 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙒𝙀𝙀𝙆@MalikRutherford@Tbut1er1 @Dpprince_15 @_ajaiden @DBUCED #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/ISNgy2ZE8A
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 5, 2024
MORE BUZZ
𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐝
🔗 https://t.co/zl1qxJwmHi#StingEm🐝 pic.twitter.com/Ny1Hx7z038
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 3, 2024
Jumpin’ on a jet 🛫#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/wjXxN3AiFn
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 6, 2024
Georgia Tech center Weston Franklin, a “country boy” from Jesup, embodies the team’s identity under coach Brent Key.
“Just show up and work and get the job done.”https://t.co/U04r4LLQOD
— Chad Bishop (@MrChadBishop) September 6, 2024
Georgia Tech’s Brent Key: ‘I believe in this football team’ https://t.co/V4zqMlrpal
— AJC Sports (@AJCsports) September 5, 2024
If you need an underrated game for this weekend, look no further than Georgia Tech vs Syracuse pic.twitter.com/KUvNl1fXaZ
— Walk-On Redshirts (@walkonredshirts) September 5, 2024
