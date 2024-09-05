Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report

THE FLATS – Ten former Georgia Tech standouts are on NFL rosters as the 2024 season kicks off on Thursday night with Tech alumnus Harrison Butker and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens.
Five former Yellow Jackets begin the season on active NFL rosters:
HARRISON BUTKER (PK – KANSAS CITY CHIEFS)
Eighth NFL season
Week One Opponent: vs. Baltimore Ravens (Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET – TV: NBC)
2023 Stats: 33-35 FG (.943), 137 points
SHAQ MASON (G – HOUSTON TEXANS)
10th NFL season
Week One Opponent: at Indianapolis Colts (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET – TV: CBS)
KEION WHITE (DE – NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS)
Second NFL season
Week One Opponent: at Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET – TV: CBS)
2023 Stats: 26 total tackles, 1 sack, 3 stuffs, 3 passes defended
JUANYEH THOMAS (S – DALLAS COWBOYS)
Second NFL season
Week One Opponent: at Cleveland Browns (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET – TV: FOX)
2023 Stats: 22 total tackles, 4 passes defended, 2 stuffs, 1 blocked kick
JORDAN MASON (RB – SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS)
Third NFL season
Week One Opponent: vs. New York Jets (Monday at 8:20 p.m. ET – TV: ESPN)
2023 Stats: 464 rushing yards, 5.6 avg., 4 TD, 3 rec., 31 yds., 10.3 avg.
Four former Jackets are on practice squads:
TE Luke Benson (Los Angeles Chargers)
OT Devin Cochran (Cincinnati Bengals)
TE E.J. Jenkins (Philadelphia Eagles)
S Tre Swilling (New York Jets)
Finally, former Tech TE Tyler Davis remains on the Green Bay Packers’ injured reserve list following a season-ending knee injury sustained in 2023.
