Jackets Put 2-0 Record On The Line at Syracuse

LaMiles Brooks (1) and the Yellow Jackets are 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and nationally ranked for the first time since 2015 heading into Saturday’s ACC showdown at Syracuse

• Standing with a 2-0 record for the first time in eight seasons and nationally ranked for the first time in nine years, No. 23 Georgia Tech returns to Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday when it visits Syracuse.

• Georgia Tech moved to 2-0 for the first time since 2016 with last Saturday’s 35-12 home win over Georgia State. The Yellow Jackets opened the season in Week 0 with a 24-21 triumph over No. 10 Florida State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.

• Coming in at No. 23 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, Georgia Tech is nationally ranked for the first time since it was ranked No. 20 in the AP poll on Sept. 20, 2015.

• Tech is in search of its first 2-0 start in ACC play since it won its first two conference games of the 2017 season (35-17 vs. Pitt and 33-7 vs. North Carolina).

• Despite being in their 12th season together in the ACC, Georgia Tech is making only its second visit to Syracuse, and its first with fans in attendance. The Jackets’ only previous game at Syracuse was a 37-20 loss in 2020, when the Orange played home games without fans in attendance due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

• Tech is 4-1 all-time against Syracuse, including 2-1 in ACC matchups. In their most recent meeting, the Jackets defeated the Orange, 31-22, on Nov. 18 of last season in Atlanta.

• Georgia Tech is making its second-longest trip of the 2024 regular season this weekend when it makes the 961-mile journey to Syracuse (Tech traveled 3,921 miles for its season opener against FSU in Dublin). After this weekend, the Yellow Jackets will have completed 79% of their total travel for the entire regular season (9,764 of 12,302 miles).