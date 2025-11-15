Open search form
The Last Word Before Game 10 at Boston College

Preview: No. 14/12 Georgia Tech at Boston College (Saturday at 3:30 p.m.) Student-Athletes Media Availability (pre-Boston College) Brent Key Media Availability Bowl Central

No. 14/12 Georgia Tech Football (8-1, 5-1 ACC) at Boston College (1-9, 0-6 ACC)
Saturday, Nov. 15 · 3:30 p.m. · Chestnut Hill, Mass. · Alumni Stadium

TV: ACC Network | Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Wes Durham
Analyst: Steve Addazio
Sideline Reporter: Dana Boyle

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan) | SiriusXM 81 | Listen OnlineGeorgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

Information: Gameday Live |  Game Notes/Depth Charts2025 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia

DID YOU KNOW?
Georgia Tech is averaging 7.37 yards per play this season, which is on pace to shatter the school record of 6.8 yards per play, set in 1999.

THE UNIFORM

 

THE BUZZ

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

With a fanbase that has been reenergized by the Yellow Jackets’ success, attendance at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field is up 29% over this time in 2024. Fans can still be a part of the excitement on The Flats, as tickets remain for the Yellow Jackets’ final regular-season home game of 2025 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field:

Saturday, Nov. 22 vs. No. 22 Pitt (Senior Day/Military Appreciation Day/Michael Isenhour Toy Drive-25th Anniversary) – Click HERE for tickets.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.

