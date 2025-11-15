The Last Word Before Game 10 at Boston College

No. 14/12 Georgia Tech Football (8-1, 5-1 ACC) at Boston College (1-9, 0-6 ACC)
Saturday, Nov. 15 · 3:30 p.m. · Chestnut Hill, Mass. · Alumni Stadium
TV: ACC Network | Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Wes Durham
Analyst: Steve Addazio
Sideline Reporter: Dana Boyle
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan) | SiriusXM 81 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
Information: Gameday Live | Game Notes/Depth Charts | 2025 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia
DID YOU KNOW?
Georgia Tech is averaging 7.37 yards per play this season, which is on pace to shatter the school record of 6.8 yards per play, set in 1999.
THE UNIFORM
Road threads 🪡
THE BUZZ
I asked Calvin Johnson about @GeorgiaTechFB. He had high praise for coach Brent Key, who he comps to a guy he knows well:
Dan Campbell.
Honoring the best line in college football.
GT OL is a Semifinalist for the @JoeMooreAward 🦾
Only Quarterback With ZERO Turnover Worthy Throws This Season:
𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 ✨
Numbers don't lie 👀
King keeps stacking honors 👑@daveyobrien National Quarterback Semifinalist
Tech man 🦾
Congrats to @JoeFusile on being named a @MilitaryBowl STEM Scholar-Athlete! 👏
Haynes King is @GeorgiaTechFB’s latest transfer hero.
The first? A 33-year-old Army surgeon who arrived on horseback, beat a rival, incited a riot, fended off a roster tampering — and later became a U.S. statesman.
