TGW: Welcome Home, Coach

By Jon Cooper | The Good Word

There isn’t a lot of history between Georgia Tech and UCF on the gridiron, as heading into the Yellow Jackets’ home opener Saturday against the No. 14/13 Golden Knights — kickoff is at 3:30 and the game can be seen on ABC — their football teams have only met three times, with Tech winning all three games, the last one coming in 2000.

Nevertheless, the teams share a lot of connections, the most recognizable one being George O’Leary.

O’Leary spent 12 years on The Flats — five as defensive coordinator (1987-91) and seven as head coach (1995-2001) — then 12 more in Orlando as the head coach at UCF (2004-15). He was prolific at each stop.

He was defensive coordinator under Bobby Ross when Tech won its fourth national championship in 1990. After he took over as head coach late in the 1994 campaign, he chalked up 52 wins and his .612 winning percentage ranks third in school history behind only College Football Hall of Famers John Heisman and Bobby Dodd. O’Leary’s resume at the helm of the Yellow Jackets included five top-25 finishes, a share of an ACC title, 13 wins over top-25 opponents and three-straight wins over Georgia (1998-2000).

He’d then go to UCF, where he ranks second in school history in wins (81) and is the program’s all-time leader in bowl wins (3) and appearances (7) — no other UCF coach has more than one bowl win or two appearances.

Central Florida honored O’Leary with a statue in 2017. On Saturday, it’s Georgia Tech’s turn. The Institute will recognize the Central Islip, N.Y., native for his impending induction into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame.

“I think it’s pretty fitting that we’re honoring George at this game, considering at UCF they’ve already got a statue of him and we’re putting him in our Hall of Fame,” said Georgia Tech athletics director Todd Stansbury, who held the same post at UCF from 2012-15. “His legacy is pretty significant when you consider what he did here – both as an assistant under Bobby Ross, and his run as a head coach – and what he did down at UCF to really put that program on the map nationally. We’re really, really excited to have George back.”

O’Leary is as excited to be back and grateful to be part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

“Obviously, that’s a great honor. A lot of great names have gone into that Hall of Fame and I’m very honored to be accepted into that with the rest of those fellows and ladies,” said O’Leary, 74, who will go be inducted alongside Morgan Burnett (football), Chesson Hadley (golf), Amanda McDowell (women’s tennis), Deck McGuire (baseball), current GT softball head coach Aileen Morales (softball) and Gal Nevo (swimming and diving). “It’s going to be good to see some old faces I haven’t seen in a while and to rekindle some friendships there.”

Several of those old faces will be on the Georgia Tech sideline Saturday, including head coach Geoff Collins (coached under O’Leary at GT and UCF), assistant head coach Brent Key (played and coached under O’Leary at GT and coached under him at UCF), defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker (coached under O’Leary at UCF), co-defensive coordinator Nathan Burton (played under O’Leary when at GT), assistant coach Marco Coleman (played under O’Leary when he was GT’s defensive coordinator) and quality control specialist Will Glover (played under O’Leary at GT and served on his staff at UCF.

The ties are tight and emotions run deep for the pupils who’ll get to see their mentor honored.

“I’m in this position because of George O’Leary. He means the world to me, he means the world to my family,” said Collins, who got his big coaching break when O’Leary hired him as a graduate assistant at Georgia Tech in 1999 — he’d work for him for three years at Tech, then again for two years at UCF (2008-09). “Attention to detail, work ethic, uncovering every stone, making sure that you’re looking at the game from every single point of view, don’t take anything for granted in preparation, making sure your players are doing all the little things the right way — those are some of the biggest things that he imparted on me. I don’t have time to say all the things that he means to me and my career and my life.”

O’Leary remembers what he saw in Collins that made him a perfect hire.

“He was a very enthusiastic guy, a very detailed guy,” O’Leary recalled. “He came in one day and said, ‘Coach, I can help you in recruiting?’ I said, ‘Really? What can you help me with?’ He said, ‘I’ve got all these people I can call and get in touch with.’ I said, ‘We recruit five states pretty much, solid, but anywhere else outside of those five states you can hook up with players, go ahead.’ He did a heck of a job getting in touch with players, especially in California. He brought in three or four — I wasn’t there for them — that ended up being very good players.”