Key, Johnson, Gailey All Set to Compete in Peach Bowl Challenge

Greensboro, Ga. – Georgia Tech football head coach Brent Key and former Tech head coaches Paul Johnson and Chan Gailey will represent the Yellow Jackets in the 17th annual Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament held April 28 – 30 at Reynolds Lake Oconee outside of Atlanta. A field of 23 current and former college football coaches will compete for a share of a $300,000 charity purse.

The nation’s premier collegiate coach golf event will be played in two-man scramble format in an 18-hole tournament. The Stableford scoring system will be used to help balance handicaps and encourage aggressive play.

Proceeds from the competition benefit charitable foundations selected by the coaches. Coach Key’s winnings will go to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, which is the leading global organization harnessing the power of research, advocacy and community engagement to advance life-changing breakthroughs for type 1 diabetes (T1D). Coach Johnson and Coach Gailey will play for the Paul and Susan Johnson Family Foundation and Fellowship of Christian Athletes- Georgia Region, respectively.

Since its creation in 2007, the event has contributed a total of $9.3 million in scholarship and charity, helping make the Peach Bowl college football’s most charitable bowl organization.

The current field of competitors for this year’s Peach Bowl Challenge is projected to include:

COACH CURRENT OR FORMER FBS SCHOOL(S) CHARITY Shane Beamer South Carolina The Beamer Family Foundation Manny Diaz Duke Durham Public Schools Foundation Dave Doeren NC State One Pack Empowered Eliah Drinkwitz Mizzou CarePortal Randy Edsall Maryland, UConn Edsall Family Foundation P.J. Fleck Minnesota Row the Boat @ Masonic Children’s Hospital Hugh Freeze Auburn For Others Collective Chan Gailey Georgia Tech Fellowship of Christian Athletes- Georgia Region Jim Grobe Ohio, Wake Forest, Baylor Fisher DeBerry Foundation Paul Johnson Navy, Georgia Tech Paul and Susan Johnson Family Foundation Brent Key Georgia Tech Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Dan Lanning Oregon OHSU Foundation- Knight Cancer Institute Urban Meyer Bowling Green, Utah, Florida, Ohio State Urban And Shelley Meyer Family Foundation Jeff Monken Army Lauren’s First and Goal Dan Mullen Mississippi State, Florida Mullen Family 36 Foundation Pat Narduzzi Pitt UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Rick Neuheisel Colorado, Washington, UCLA Lord Wedgwood Charity Mike Norvell Florida State Keep Climbing Family Foundation Houston Nutt Boise State, Arkansas, Ole Miss Chickasaw Foundation Tom O’ Brien Boston College, NC State National Medal of Honor Leadership & Education Center Kirby Smart Georgia The Kirby Smart Family Foundation Steve Spurrier Duke, Florida, South Carolina HBC Foundation Tommy Tuberville Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas Tech, Cincinnati Tommy Tuberville Foundation

“We have another impressive field this year as some of the sport’s top coaches tee it up for charity,” Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan said. “Many of college football’s best rivalries extend to the green in this annual tradition, but it’s the charities who are the real winners as we’re set to raise another $300,000 this year.”

This year’s field includes an impressive roster of college football greats that features three former Dodd Trophy winners, and a collective group of coaches who have won six FBS national championships, 42 conference championships and boast 2,229 collegiate career wins.

The 2024 field also features 20 coaches who have previously competed in the Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge, while P.J. Fleck, Brent Key and Dan Lanning make their first-ever appearances in the event.

Pairings for the 2024 Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge will be announced prior to the tournament.