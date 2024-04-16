Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

Key, Johnson, Gailey All Set to Compete in Peach Bowl Challenge

by Peach Bowl, Inc.

Share

2024 Georgia Tech Football Season Tickets Aer Lingus College Football Classic: Official GT Travel and Ticket Packages White and Gold Game Recap

Greensboro, Ga. Georgia Tech football head coach Brent Key and former Tech head coaches Paul Johnson and Chan Gailey will represent the Yellow Jackets in the 17th annual Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament held April 28 – 30 at Reynolds Lake Oconee outside of Atlanta. A field of 23 current and former college football coaches will compete for a share of a $300,000 charity purse.

The nation’s premier collegiate coach golf event will be played in two-man scramble format in an 18-hole tournament. The Stableford scoring system will be used to help balance handicaps and encourage aggressive play.

Proceeds from the competition benefit charitable foundations selected by the coaches. Coach Key’s winnings will go to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, which is the leading global organization harnessing the power of research, advocacy and community engagement to advance life-changing breakthroughs for type 1 diabetes (T1D). Coach Johnson and Coach Gailey will play for the Paul and Susan Johnson Family Foundation and Fellowship of Christian Athletes- Georgia Region, respectively.

Since its creation in 2007, the event has contributed a total of $9.3 million in scholarship and charity, helping make the Peach Bowl college football’s most charitable bowl organization.

The current field of competitors for this year’s Peach Bowl Challenge is projected to include:

COACHCURRENT OR FORMER FBS SCHOOL(S)CHARITY
Shane BeamerSouth CarolinaThe Beamer Family Foundation
Manny DiazDukeDurham Public Schools Foundation
Dave DoerenNC StateOne Pack Empowered
Eliah DrinkwitzMizzouCarePortal
Randy EdsallMaryland, UConnEdsall Family Foundation
P.J. FleckMinnesotaRow the Boat @ Masonic Children’s Hospital
Hugh FreezeAuburnFor Others Collective
Chan GaileyGeorgia TechFellowship of Christian Athletes- Georgia Region
Jim GrobeOhio, Wake Forest, BaylorFisher DeBerry Foundation
Paul JohnsonNavy, Georgia TechPaul and Susan Johnson Family Foundation
Brent KeyGeorgia TechJuvenile Diabetes Research Foundation
Dan LanningOregonOHSU Foundation- Knight Cancer Institute
Urban MeyerBowling Green, Utah, Florida, Ohio StateUrban And Shelley Meyer Family Foundation
Jeff MonkenArmyLauren’s First and Goal
Dan MullenMississippi State, FloridaMullen Family 36 Foundation
Pat NarduzziPittUPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh
Rick NeuheiselColorado, Washington, UCLALord Wedgwood Charity
Mike NorvellFlorida StateKeep Climbing Family Foundation
Houston NuttBoise State, Arkansas, Ole MissChickasaw Foundation
Tom O’ BrienBoston College, NC StateNational Medal of Honor Leadership & Education Center
Kirby SmartGeorgiaThe Kirby Smart Family Foundation
Steve SpurrierDuke, Florida, South CarolinaHBC Foundation
Tommy TubervilleOle Miss, Auburn, Texas Tech, CincinnatiTommy Tuberville Foundation

“We have another impressive field this year as some of the sport’s top coaches tee it up for charity,” Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan said. “Many of college football’s best rivalries extend to the green in this annual tradition, but it’s the charities who are the real winners as we’re set to raise another $300,000 this year.”

This year’s field includes an impressive roster of college football greats that features three former Dodd Trophy winners, and a collective group of coaches who have won six FBS national championships, 42 conference championships and boast 2,229 collegiate career wins.

The 2024 field also features 20 coaches who have previously competed in the Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge, while P.J. Fleck, Brent Key and Dan Lanning make their first-ever appearances in the event.

Pairings for the 2024 Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge will be announced prior to the tournament.

RELATED HEADLINES
Football Swarm Tops Wreck ‘Em, 27-24, in White and Gold Game

Teams combine for 751 yards of offense in entertaining spring game

Swarm Tops Wreck ‘Em, 27-24, in White and Gold Game
Football PHOTOS: 2024 Georgia Tech Spring Game

April 13, 2024 - Photos by Danny Karnik

PHOTOS: 2024 Georgia Tech Spring Game
Football Rosters Set for White and Gold Game

Team Swarm and Team Wreck ‘Em to square off Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field

Rosters Set for White and Gold Game
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets