Tech Wins a Pitchers’ Duel at Gwinnett Field

THE FLATS – R-freshman Dimitri Angelakos delivered a gem of a start on Tuesday night, helping Georgia Tech (12-1) defeat Georgia State (9-5) by a final score of 4-1 at Gwinnett Field. Angelakos, making his first career start, held the Panthers to just two hits through 5.0 scoreless innings before freshman Charlie Willcox and senior Caden Spivey slammed the door shut as the Yellow Jackets improve to 12-1 for the first time in a decade.

The three Tech pitchers held Georgia State to just four hits and one earned run over the course of nine innings, striking out seven while allowing only two walks. Angelakos set the tone from the beginning, working through the GSU lineup for the first time without allowing any baserunners for a perfect first three innings. He allowed a hit in the fourth and the fifth before leaving the game with 5.0 IP and just two hits allowed with no walks while striking out a season-high five. The Tech offense would strike for a pair of runs in the top of the fourth thanks to a SAC fly from Will Baker and an RBI double from Ryan Zuckerman. That lead grew to 3-0 in the top of the sixth when Zuckerman sent a fly ball down the right field line for his fourth home run in his last six at bats dating back to his three-homer day on Sunday (March 1). GSU got on the board with a run in the seventh before Tech would add an insurance run on another SAC fly in the ninth, giving Spivey all the cushion he needed for a comfortable 2.0 inning save.

QUICK HITS: TEAM

Tech improves to 12-1, the best start to a season since 2016 and tied for the best start since 2006.

Tech has scored 178 runs through their first 13 games. It’s the most runs Georgia Tech has ever recorded after 13 games in the program’s 131-year history and the most runs any Power 4 team has scored through 13 games in the BBCOR era (since 2011).

The Jackets scoring average now stands at 13.69 runs/game this season. The program record is 10.3, set back in 1984.

GT is outscoring its opponents 178-52 through 13 games, that +126 margin is the highest through 13 games in program history.

James Ramsey now holds the best record by any first-year head coach in GT Baseball history through 13 games, 12-1.

The Jackets have hit an ACC leading 43 doubles this season after Zuckerman added to the total today. The Jackets are hitting doubles at a 3.31/game rate, which would put them on pace for 178 doubles this season. The program record is 164, set back in 1994.

The Jackets have hit a home run in 11 consecutive games now, tied with last season for Tech’s longest streak since 2010 (tying the GT BBCOR era record set last year – March 25-April 12, 2025).

Tech leads the all-time series with Georgia State 75-15, after tonight.

GT pitching matched its season-low with only one earned run allowed tonight, dropping the team ERA to 3.75 – the lowest through 13 games in six seasons.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Angelakos was excellent in his first career start, pitching 5.0 innings with 2 hits, five strikeouts and zero walks.

was excellent in his first career start, pitching 5.0 innings with 2 hits, five strikeouts and zero walks. He becomes the first Tech pitcher to throw 5.0 innings in his first career start since Carson Ballard pitched 5.0 innings, scoreless, against Georgia State back in 2024.

pitched 5.0 innings, scoreless, against Georgia State back in 2024. His five strikeouts and five innings are both season highs, having entered the game never pitching more than 2.0 innings in relief this season.

He earned his first career victory for his efforts (1-0) and lowered his season ERA to 1.86 over 9.2 innings of work, the lowest on the team among pitchers with at least nine innings pitched.

𝐌𝐄𝐄𝐂𝐇!!!@DimitriAngelak1 gets his 5th K of the day! 5.0 IP | 2 H | 0 BB | 5 Ks 🔥 📺 ESPN+#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/ZtjsALPCZx — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 4, 2026

Freshman Charlie Willcox was first out of the bullpen, making his third appearance of the season. He pitched the sixth and seventh innings allowing one earned run on one hit and a walk, keeping the lead intact into the late innings.

was first out of the bullpen, making his third appearance of the season. He pitched the sixth and seventh innings allowing one earned run on one hit and a walk, keeping the lead intact into the late innings. Senior Caden Spivey slammed the door shut in the eighth and ninth innings, allowing only one baserunner in each inning and never allowing the runner to reach scoring position.

slammed the door shut in the eighth and ninth innings, allowing only one baserunner in each inning and never allowing the runner to reach scoring position. He earned his first career save tonight in his 49 th career appearance (30 at Notre Dame and 19 at Tech).

career appearance (30 at Notre Dame and 19 at Tech). Spivey is now tied with Caden Gaudette for the most bullpen appearances on the season, each with five.

is now tied with for the most bullpen appearances on the season, each with five. Tech pitching has now held their opponents under four runs in seven of the 13 games this season. The team is 7-0 this year when allowing four or fewer runs and 39-4 when doing so over the last two seasons.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Zuckerman drove an outside pitch over the wall for his team-best fifth home run of the season and his fourth in his last two games. He has now hit 27 homers over his career after hitting 22 over two seasons at Pitt.

ZUCKERMAN GOES OPPO 💣 His 4th HR in his last 6 at bats!! 349 ft / 102.7 mph 📺 ESPN+#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/YfIhacMQsT — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 4, 2026

Zuckerman accounted for both of Tech’s extra base hits tonight, hitting a double down the left field line in the fourth inning before his solo shot down the right field line in the sixth.

The Yardley, Pa. native has accounted for six extra base hits in his last three games, with two doubles and four home runs.

He is up to 20 RBI for the campaign, tied with Vahn Lackey for the most on the team.

for the most on the team. His two hits were tied with Caleb Daniel for the most on the team tonight. Zuckerman is now in a four-way tie for the team lead with 21 hits, tied with Alex Hernandez, Vahn Lackey and Jarren Advincula.

Zuckerman 𝐋𝐀𝐂𝐄𝐒 one down the line for an RBI double! 109.5 mph off the bat 🚀 Our Division I leading 43rd double of the year 📺 ESPN+#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/xVYg1oJDIT — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 3, 2026

Sophomore Drew Rogers delivered an RBI in the ninth inning to add an insurance tally to the board.

delivered an RBI in the ninth inning to add an insurance tally to the board. It was his 18 th RBI of the season, already matching his total season tally from his freshman season, despite playing in fewer than half of the games he did in 2025 (13 games in 2026, 30 in 2025).

RBI of the season, already matching his total season tally from his freshman season, despite playing in fewer than half of the games he did in 2025 (13 games in 2026, 30 in 2025). Sophomore Will Baker drove in another run today with a SAC fly to open the scoring in the fourth. He has recorded nine RBI over his last four games to bring his season total to 16, 10 shy of his total season output last season.

drove in another run today with a SAC fly to open the scoring in the fourth. He has recorded nine RBI over his last four games to bring his season total to 16, 10 shy of his total season output last season. Lackey extended his on-base streak to 23 games, the longest active on-base streak on the team and four games shy of his career-long.

extended his on-base streak to 23 games, the longest active on-base streak on the team and four games shy of his career-long. The Jackets left a season high 15 on base tonight, including 11 over the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth innings, leaving the bases loaded in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings and leaving runners at second and third in the ninth.

Up Next

Tech turns their attention to Atlantic Coast Conference play this weekend when the Jackets host Virginia Tech (7-5) for a weekend series at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. The series begins on Friday, March 6 with a 6 p.m. first pitch. The games will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra. Tickets are available at ramblinwreck.com/tickets.

Full Steam Ahead

