Tech Welcomes Georgia for Sunday Matinee

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball continues this four-game homestand welcoming in-state rival Georgia for a 2 p.m. tilt on Sunday on ACC Network. Jenn Hildreth and Kelly Gramlich have the call live from McCamish Pavilion.

The Yellow Jackets opened the 2020-21 season on Wednesday, picking up a victory over cross-town rival Georgia State, 62-38. Junior Lotta-Maj Lahtinen led the Jackets with her second career double-double behind 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Tech has won the last two meetings against Georgia, including last season’s road win in Athens that marked the first-ever win in Stegeman Coliseum, 73-40. The Jackets and Bulldogs will meet for the 43rd time on the hardwood this Sunday.

Follow Along:

Live Stats: Click Here

Watch Live: ACC Network; Watch Online

Listen Live: Click Here

Safety Protocols: Click Here

Gameday Publications:

Gameday Roster Card

Game Notes/Media Center