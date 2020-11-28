Open search form
Tech Welcomes Georgia for Sunday Matinee

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball continues this four-game homestand welcoming in-state rival Georgia for a 2 p.m. tilt on Sunday on ACC Network. Jenn Hildreth and Kelly Gramlich have the call live from McCamish Pavilion.

The Yellow Jackets opened the 2020-21 season on Wednesday, picking up a victory over cross-town rival Georgia State, 62-38. Junior Lotta-Maj Lahtinen led the Jackets with her second career double-double behind 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Tech has won the last two meetings against Georgia, including last season’s road win in Athens that marked the first-ever win in Stegeman Coliseum, 73-40. The Jackets and Bulldogs will meet for the 43rd time on the hardwood this Sunday.

Follow Along:
Live Stats: Click Here
Watch Live: ACC Network; Watch Online
Listen Live: Click Here
Safety Protocols: Click Here

Gameday Publications:
Gameday Roster Card
Game Notes/Media Center

Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech's 400-plus student-athletes.  

 

