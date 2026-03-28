Tech Unable to Outlast Louisville on Saturday Afternoon

LOUISVILLE, KY – Georgia Tech softball (19-19, 5-9 ACC) came up short on Saturday afternoon in Kentucky as it fell 6-5 to Louisville (28-7, 5-3 ACC).

QUICK HITS

Sydnie Watts made her ninth start of the season, 14 th appearance of the season, to take start things off against the Cardinals in game two of the series.

made her ninth start of the season, 14 appearance of the season, to take start things off against the Cardinals in game two of the series. In her eighth appearance of the season, second relief appearance of the season, Tymber Harris took over for Watts in the fifth inning.

took over for Watts in the fifth inning. Kenley Hilleary made her 20 th relief appearance, 22 nd appearance of the season, and was Tech’s third pitcher in the circle on Saturday.

made her 20 relief appearance, 22 appearance of the season, and was Tech’s third pitcher in the circle on Saturday. Saturday’s appearance marked Hilleary’s ninth appearance in Tech’s last 10 games.

Watts led Tech’s pitching staff through game two of the series with two strikeouts against 18 batters faced across 4.2 innings pitched. Hilleary took the bulk of the remaining innings, recording one strikeout against 10 batters faced through 1.1 innings of work. Harris also faced three batters across 0.1 innings pitched.

Tech’s offense was led by Alyssa Willer with two runs and two hits, alongside Gracyn Tucker who recorded one home run and two RBI, and Addison Leschber who had one run, two hits, and one RBI.

with two runs and two hits, alongside who recorded one home run and two RBI, and who had one run, two hits, and one RBI. With her two runs scored, Willer joined Madi Duffel, Paige Vukadinovich, Holly Medina, Raegan Wall, and Tucker in the five multi-run game club for this season.

and Tucker in the five multi-run game club for this season. Willer’s pair of hits brought her to a team high 14 multi-hit games while Leschber’s two hits brought her to five multi-hit games this season.

The first baseman’s pair of runs batted in also brought her to eight multi-RBI games this season.

Both Willer and Leschber extended their safely reached streaks to 10 games respectively after Saturday’s meeting with the Cardinals.

Tucker saw her 10th home run of the season, second against Louisville, and third in the last four outings. The third baseman is one hit shy of 100 career hits and one home run shy of 25 career home runs.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Yellow Jackets struck first in game two after Willer was sent running home from second with enough time to get home off of Leschber’s first inning double to right field.

Tech extended its lead in a big way with four runs on four hits in the top of the third. Tucker got things started for Tech with a home run over center field that posted two runs. With Leschber on first, Hunter added one additional run with her double to left center that sent Leschber running. Hunter was sent running home herself off a Duffel single to shallow right field.

Louisville tried to respond quickly but was held to one run in the bottom of the third scored off a pair of doubles to left field.

The Cardinals continued to try to come back, cutting the Yellow Jackets’ lead down to three runs as one run came in while Tech caught a runner trying to steal second in the fourth.

After a scoreless fifth inning for both teams, Louisville stacked another two runs in the bottom of the sixth with a pair of doubles, a wild pitch and one hit by pitch. The final inning of the game saw the Cardinals record two hits to left field which was enough to finish the game 6-5 in favor of the hosts.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets are set to close out the series against the Cardinals on Sunday with one final afternoon game. The remaining game in the series are set to be streamed on ACCNX.

Purchasing 2026 Tickets

All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM).

2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!

Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!

Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!

Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!

On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!

Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.