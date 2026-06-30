Softball Collects Eleven Academic All-ACC Honors

2026 Red-shirt sophomore Gracyn Tucker earned Academic All-ACC honors for the second time alongside fellow infielders Alyssa Willer and Emma Simon . Gracie King and Madi Duffel finished their first season on The Flats with their first Academic All-ACC honors while transfers Holly Medina and Regan Wall

Class of 2026 Yellow Jackets Addison Leschber, Reese Hunter, and Paige Vukadinovich highlighted the 11 honorees. Hunter alongside returning left-handed pitcher Makayla Coffield, earned their third Academic All-ACC honors. Vukadinovich finished her time as a Yellow Jacket earning her second Academic All-ACC honor. This was also Leschber’s second Academic All-ACC honor though she came to The Flats as both a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0-grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests and 20 percent of their team’s contests as a pitcher.

2027 Yellow Jackets

Tech softball is taking in the summer following an exceptional 2026 season that saw Tech make back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time since its three consecutive appearances when head coach Aileen Morales was serving an assistant coach during the 2010-12 NCAA Regional runs. The Yellow Jackets 14th NCAA appearance, third under coach Morales, came after Tech made its eighth straight ACC Softball Tournament run. Despite entering as the No. 9 seed, Tech was able to eliminate No. 8 seed Notre Dame in its fourth win over the Fighting Irish of the 2026 season. Despite graduating five including starters Paige Vukadinovich, Reese Hunter, and Addison Leschber and four year veteran Jayden Gailey, the 2027 Tech softball roster is set to feature the return of Second Team All-ACC and First Team NFCA All-Region third baseman Gracyn Tucker, Second Team NFCA All-Region outfielder Alyssa Willer. Both Tucker and Willer were ranked in the Softball America Position Rankings for three straight months leading up to post season including a top-five final ranking for Tucker. Along with Tucker and Willer, Holly Medina will return to The Flats for her second season in White & Tech Gold after recording 33 runs, 59 hits, 10 doubles, four home runs, 32 RBI, and 81 total bases in 2026. In the circle fans can expect to see a number of familiar faces including two-time NFCA Top-Performer and the only three-time ACC Pitcher of the Week in the 2026 season Madalyn Johnson and Sydnie Watts who threw Tech’s first no-hitter since 2021 against West Georgia.

Renewing and Purchasing Tickets

Renew your season tickets through your ticket account found at www.ramblinwreck.com/myaccount or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX. To renew online, please log into your account and click on Season Ticket Renewals located in the right-hand column. If you need assistance, the Georgia Tech Ticket Office is open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

TICKET BREAKDOWN

GA – $100

Chairback – $125

Elevated Terrace – $350

Military/Heroes Season Ticket Donation Program

Tech fans will see the return of the Military/Heroes Season Ticket Donation Program. Fans are able purchase and donate a 2027 season ticket for a military member or first responder at www.ramblinwreck.com/myaccount or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.