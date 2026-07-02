Coach Morales Adds Assistant Coach Richwood to Softball Staff

Richwood joins the Tech softball program following a near three-year stint overseeing Purdue’s pitchers. While working at Purdue, the Boilermakers posted two of their strongest defensive efforts to date, including Purdue’s second-highest fielding % in program history at .971%. In the 2026 season, Richwood had a hand in the Boilermaker’s 34-20 season and finished the year with their most wins since 2019, and most Big Ten wins since 2024. During the 2025 season, Richwood helped the Big Ten competitor see its first winning season since 2020 and became the first-ever 12 seed to advance to both the quarterfinals and the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Purdue also finished the season with a record-setting RPI at No. 47. In 2026, the Boilermakers set 11 team program records as well as seven individual records.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball and head coach Aileen Morales announced the addition of assistant coach Jordan Richwood. Richwood is set to take over the Yellow Jackets’ pitching staff.

Prior to her time with the Boilermakers, Richwood worked with the S2 Breakthrough Softball Facility in Romeoville, Illinois, where she served as pitching coach since 2020. Managing and creating 10-plus pitcher’s training programs, she oversaw assessments covering mobility, movement and more while working to analyze and improve pitcher performance.

Before working at S2 Breakthrough, she was a member of the Bucknell’s coaching staff, where she also oversaw pitching from 2019-2020. Richwood came to the Bison after previously serving as an assistant with the softball teams at Christian Brothers and at Memphis, following a standout playing career with the Tigers.

Memphis won 59 games during the two seasons that Richwood was on the staff, including a 37-21 mark in 2018. Richwood primarily developed and coached the Tigers’ outfielders, while also working with the pitching staff and managing the team’s academic needs.

From 2015-18, Richwood served as a graduate assistant coach at Christian Brothers, teaching and coaching the pitching staff. She also oversaw the team’s travel plans, academic progress, and directed the program’s social media efforts.

Richwood also served as a pitching instructor at the Legends Baseball and Softball Facility in Atoka, Tenn. from 2016-18, where she worked with young athletes’ mechanics and taught the basics of softball pitching. As an instructor, Richwood emphasized mental preparation and putting athletes in game situations through challenging mental and physical drills.

As a player, Richwood appeared in 117 games as a pitcher for the Memphis Tigers from 2012-15, totaling 26 wins, four saves, and 430 strikeouts. In 2012 she was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman team after pitching nine complete games and recording 10-plus strikeouts three times. As a senior, Richwood captured a career-high 11 wins and pitched five shutouts.

Renewing and Purchasing Tickets

Renew or purchase your season tickets through your ticket account found at www.ramblinwreck.com/myaccount or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX. To renew online, please log into your account and click on Season Ticket

Renewals located in the right-hand column. If you need assistance, the Georgia Tech Ticket Office is open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Military/Heroes Season Ticket Donation Program

Tech fans will see the return of the Military/Heroes Season Ticket Donation Program. Fans are able purchase and donate a 2027 season ticket for a military member or first responder at www.ramblinwreck.com/myaccount or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.