Tech Travels to Take on No. 14 Auburn

No. 29 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (10-5, 2-1 ACC) vs. No. 14 AUBURN TIGERS (13-3, 0-0 SEC)
Tuesday, March 10 • Atlanta, Ga. (Plainsman Park – 4,096)
7 p.m. ET

Tuesday
TV: SEC Network | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Roy Philpott
Analyst: Chris Burke

Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | Listen OnlineGT Gameday App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Wiley Ballard
Analyst: Nick Scherer

Live Stats

GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes | 2020 GT Baseball Info Guide

TOP STORYLINES

• No. 29 Georgia Tech will head to take on Auburn in a nationally televised rematch of the 2019 Atlanta Regional, beginning at Plainsman Park on March 10 at 7 p.m. ET.

• The 29th-ranked, youthful Yellow Jackets showed grit and toughness this weekend, winning the ACC Opening Weekend over Virginia Tech by an aggregate score of 17-15.

• Georgia Tech and Auburn have faced off 240 times since 1897, with Tech having won 111 games. Tech swept the regular season series before dropping two nail-biters in the postseason.

• Over the last five games, Tech has been led at the plate by four .300 hitters – Michael Guldberg, Jadyn Jackson, Stephen Reid and Baron Radcliff.

• Guldberg continues to lead the ACC, batting .473 on the year to record a team-high 26 hits, five doubles and nine RBI through 55 at-bats. Only striking out twice, Guldberg also has a team-high .545 on-base percentage.

• Jackson exploded onto the scene, becoming the first freshman since Chase Murray in 2017 to walk off an ACC opponent when he singled down the right field line on Friday.

• Radcliff also caught fire, mashing two doubles and a triple for five RBI in the last five games, while Reid has hit two home runs to give him five on the year.

• On the mound Tuesday will be freshman RHP Zach Maxwell, who moved to midweeks after three starts in the weekend rotation.

• Maxwell currently sports a 2.25 ERA and has fanned 15 batters with a team-best .122 opponents average.

• Against the previous Power 5 opponent (Ohio State), Maxwell went 5.0 one-hit innings, fanning eight.

• Eight bullpen arms currently sport a sub-4.00 ERA Dalton Smith (1.86), Sam Crawford (2.08), Jackson Arnold (2.08) and Hugh Chapman (2.57) leading the way.

• In another thrilling weekend of #CardiacJackets, Georgia Tech allowed just a .203 opponents batting average this season and allowed just 56 earned runs through 15 games.

• The pitching depth was the story last weekend as the white-knucklers gave Dalton Smith and Sam Crawford their second decision wins while Jackson Finley took his first loss in extra innings.

