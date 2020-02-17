Tech Travels for Midweek Game in Statesboro

TOP STORYLINES



• No. 19 Georgia Tech prepares for its first road trip in its annual in-state visit to Georgia Southern on Tuesday.

• The 19th-ranked Yellow Jackets are coming off a 2-1 weekend in which they defeated St. Peter’s and Cincinnati, but fell to St. John’s.

• Youth shined on Friday as Tech showcased the first-ever all-freshman battery to start on Opening Day with RHP Zach Maxwell and catcher Jake Holland. The two worked to allow just one over 4.0 innings en route to blanking St. Peter’s 6-0.

• At the plate, Michael Guldberg continued his assault offensively from a year ago, finishing Opening Weekend with a .600 average off six hits, three doubles and an RBI. He also failed to strikeout and drew one walk.

• Also hitting .300 for the weekend was freshmen Andrew Jenkins (.400) and Drew Compton (.333), while junior Luke Waddell hit .364 out of leadoff.

• Compton opened his collegiate campaign with a mammoth home run in his first official plate appearance.

• Getting the start for Tech on Tuesday will be sophomore LHP Luke Bartnicki in his first start of his college career.

• Bartnicki had impressive moments last year in 29 appearances out of the bullpen, finishing with one save, a 2-2 record and a 6.40 ERA.

• Also pitching well out of the bullpen for Tech this weekend was freshmen RHP Brody Westbrooks, LHP Dalton Smith, RHP Jackson Arnold and redshirt junior RHP Andy Archer.

• Smith won the decision victory on Opening Day, while Archer worked to a career-long four-inning save, punching out a career-high seven batters in his return to the mound from injury.

• The six returners from the lineup last season combined to hit .304 on the Atlantic Coast Conference’s best offensive unit a season ago, accounting for 371 hits and 202 RBI.

• Georgia Tech is 103-31 all-time against the Eagles, having met the third-most of any in-state opponent.