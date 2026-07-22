Yellow Jackets to Play Exhibition Games in Nassau

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball will embark on a foreign tour next month, traveling to Nassau, The Bahamas.

The trip runs Aug. 3-7 and will provide an opportunity for the Yellow Jackets to experience Bahamian culture, while getting real in-game experience. The Jackets will play a pair of exhibition games against international competition on Tuesday and Thursday of the trip. Tech will face teams from both Canada and The Bahamas, providing preseason opportunity for game competition.

“Summer tours are a unique occasion for teams to build chemistry through experiencing different cultures, while also getting the opportunity to play the game of basketball on an international stage,” Cross said. “This will be an exciting trip for our student-athletes, coaches and staff as we wind down the summer and get ready for the upcoming academic year.”

Georgia Tech men’s basketball is set to usher in a new era under first-year head coach Scott Cross, who was announced as the program’s 16th head coach in March. The Yellow Jackets welcome 13 new faces to the 2026-27 roster with a pair of returning letterwinners in Kam Craft (Chicago, Ill.) and Cole Kirouac (Cumming, Ga.). Comprising Tech’s newcomers are six true freshman and seven transfers.

New NCAA rules allow college teams to take a foreign tour annually after the previous rule allowed such a trip only once every four academic years.