Yellow Jackets to Play Exhibition Games in Nassau

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball will embark on a foreign tour next month, traveling to Nassau, The Bahamas.
The trip runs Aug. 3-7 and will provide an opportunity for the Yellow Jackets to experience Bahamian culture, while getting real in-game experience. The Jackets will play a pair of exhibition games against international competition on Tuesday and Thursday of the trip. Tech will face teams from both Canada and The Bahamas, providing preseason opportunity for game competition.
“Summer tours are a unique occasion for teams to build chemistry through experiencing different cultures, while also getting the opportunity to play the game of basketball on an international stage,” Cross said. “This will be an exciting trip for our student-athletes, coaches and staff as we wind down the summer and get ready for the upcoming academic year.”
Georgia Tech men’s basketball is set to usher in a new era under first-year head coach Scott Cross, who was announced as the program’s 16th head coach in March. The Yellow Jackets welcome 13 new faces to the 2026-27 roster with a pair of returning letterwinners in Kam Craft (Chicago, Ill.) and Cole Kirouac (Cumming, Ga.). Comprising Tech’s newcomers are six true freshman and seven transfers.
New NCAA rules allow college teams to take a foreign tour annually after the previous rule allowed such a trip only once every four academic years.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL
Scott Cross was named the 16th head coach in Georgia Tech men’s basketball program history on March 20, 2026. Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), played in the NCAA Tournament 17 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on X (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.