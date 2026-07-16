Tech to Face Butler in Indy Classic Dec. 19

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech will meet Butler in a neutral site matchup on Saturday, December 19 as part of the fifth annual Indy Classic, Indiana Sports Corp, in conjunction with Pacers Sports & Entertainment and Russ Potts Productions, Inc., announced Thursday. Purdue and Colorado will also meet in the elite doubleheader that will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Indy Classic returns to downtown Indianapolis, bringing together four nationally recognized programs for one of the marquee non-conference events of the college basketball season. Ticket information, game times and television details will be announced at a later date.
Georgia Tech is under the direction of first-year head coach Scott Cross who was announced as Tech’s 16th head coach in program history in March. A proven winner and builder of programs, Cross comes to The Flats with 19 years of head coaching experience, most recently leading Troy to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and consecutive Sun Belt Conference championships. In his tenure as a head coach, Cross has won seven conference championships, four regular-season and three tournament, and 350 career games, while leading his teams to eight total postseason berths. A three-time coach of the year, Cross has produced 10 20-win seasons in all as a head coach, including his last five seasons at Troy.
Georgia Tech and Butler will meet for the first time in program history in the Indy Classic. Butler, guided by first-year head coach Ronald Nored, went 16-16 overall in the 2025-26 season.
This is the second neutral site contest announced for the Yellow Jackets, who will also meet Murray State in Nashville (Bridgestone Arena) on Sunday, Dec. 6.
Fans can sign up for Indiana Sports Corp’s College Basketball Ticket Information emails to receive exclusive offers and updates on the 2026 Indy Classic.
Indy Classic Series History & Upcoming Schedule
2022
Ball State def. Illinois State, 83-69
No. 1 Purdue def. Davidson, 69-61
2023
Indiana State def. Ball State, 83-72
No. 3 Purdue def. No. 1 Arizona, 92-84
2024
No. 17 Texas A&M def. No. 11 Purdue, 70-66
No. 20 Wisconsin def. Butler, 83-74
2025
Butler def. Northwestern, 61-58
No. 6 Purdue def. No. 21 Auburn, 88-60
2026
Georgia Tech vs. Butler
Purdue vs. Colorado
About Indiana Sports Corp
Founded in 1979 as the nation’s first sports commission, Indiana Sports Corp is a not-for-profit organization focused on bringing premier sporting events to Indiana to drive economic vitality, facilitate a vibrant community with civic pride and garner positive media attention. Because of this, Indiana Sports Corp is able to provide positive, sports-related opportunities for youth in the community. For more information, please visit IndianaSportsCorp.org.
About Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Pacers Sports & Entertainment is the corporate identity exemplified by the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever, Noblesville Boom, Pacers Foundation, Inc., and Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Its team of inspired and dedicated employees promises to deliver quality entertainment and unparalleled service.
About Russ Potts Productions, Inc.
RPPI, a Virginia based sports and entertainment company, has organized over 900 major college and professional sporting events in over 40 years in the industry. For the 2026-27 season, RPPI is organizing over a dozen high-profile events featuring 40+ men’s college basketball programs across the country. RPPI specializes in the organization and promotion of live sports and entertainment content including college basketball, college football and college hockey as well as concerts and other live entertainment. For more info: www.rppi.net
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL
Scott Cross was named the 16th head coach in Georgia Tech men’s basketball program history on March 20, 2026. Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), played in the NCAA Tournament 17 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on X (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.