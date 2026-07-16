Tech to Face Butler in Indy Classic Dec. 19

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech will meet Butler in a neutral site matchup on Saturday, December 19 as part of the fifth annual Indy Classic, Indiana Sports Corp, in conjunction with Pacers Sports & Entertainment and Russ Potts Productions, Inc., announced Thursday. Purdue and Colorado will also meet in the elite doubleheader that will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Indy Classic returns to downtown Indianapolis, bringing together four nationally recognized programs for one of the marquee non-conference events of the college basketball season. Ticket information, game times and television details will be announced at a later date.

Georgia Tech is under the direction of first-year head coach Scott Cross who was announced as Tech’s 16th head coach in program history in March. A proven winner and builder of programs, Cross comes to The Flats with 19 years of head coaching experience, most recently leading Troy to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and consecutive Sun Belt Conference championships. In his tenure as a head coach, Cross has won seven conference championships, four regular-season and three tournament, and 350 career games, while leading his teams to eight total postseason berths. A three-time coach of the year, Cross has produced 10 20-win seasons in all as a head coach, including his last five seasons at Troy.

Georgia Tech and Butler will meet for the first time in program history in the Indy Classic. Butler, guided by first-year head coach Ronald Nored, went 16-16 overall in the 2025-26 season.

This is the second neutral site contest announced for the Yellow Jackets, who will also meet Murray State in Nashville (Bridgestone Arena) on Sunday, Dec. 6.

Fans can sign up for Indiana Sports Corp’s College Basketball Ticket Information emails to receive exclusive offers and updates on the 2026 Indy Classic.

Indy Classic Series History & Upcoming Schedule

2022

Ball State def. Illinois State, 83-69

No. 1 Purdue def. Davidson, 69-61

2023

Indiana State def. Ball State, 83-72

No. 3 Purdue def. No. 1 Arizona, 92-84

2024

No. 17 Texas A&M def. No. 11 Purdue, 70-66

No. 20 Wisconsin def. Butler, 83-74

2025

Butler def. Northwestern, 61-58

No. 6 Purdue def. No. 21 Auburn, 88-60