Tech Grabs Win in Game One in Bahamas

THE FLATS – In game one of its Bahamian foreign tour on Tuesday afternoon, Georgia Tech men’s basketball collected a 109-81 victory over the Bahamas Raw Talent team in Nassau. Six Yellow Jackets posted double-figure scoring numbers led by Tylis Jordan’s 22-point performance.

Jordan connected on nine field goals and was 3-for-4 at the charity stripe for his team-high performance. Kam Craft added 17 points to the scoreboard, converting five three-pointers, while Courtland Muldrew and Nasir Whitlock each added 15 points apiece. Colby Garland and Víctor Valdés completed Tech’s double-digit performances contributing 13 points each.

A total of 12 Jackets took the floor in the exhibition contest that saw Tech shoot 76.3 percent from the field and outrebound the Bahamas, 46-38. Jackson McVey paced the Jackets on the glass with 10 rebounds, while Jordan and Valdés secured six each.

The Yellow Jackets jumped out with a quick lead as Jordan scored seven points in the first quarter and wasted no time opening a double-digit lead early on. But the Bahamas hung around, closing the gap to single digits in the first before Tech put the game away.

Tech led 58-42 at halftime with Jordan leading Tech’s offense with 11 points and Valdés adding 10 as the Jackets outscored the Bahamas 51-39 in the second half.

Georgia Tech plays its final game in the Bahamas on Thursday, facing a Canadian team.