Tech Grabs Win in Game One in Bahamas

THE FLATS – In game one of its Bahamian foreign tour on Tuesday afternoon, Georgia Tech men’s basketball collected a 109-81 victory over the Bahamas Raw Talent team in Nassau. Six Yellow Jackets posted double-figure scoring numbers led by Tylis Jordan’s 22-point performance.
Jordan connected on nine field goals and was 3-for-4 at the charity stripe for his team-high performance. Kam Craft added 17 points to the scoreboard, converting five three-pointers, while Courtland Muldrew and Nasir Whitlock each added 15 points apiece. Colby Garland and Víctor Valdés completed Tech’s double-digit performances contributing 13 points each.
A total of 12 Jackets took the floor in the exhibition contest that saw Tech shoot 76.3 percent from the field and outrebound the Bahamas, 46-38. Jackson McVey paced the Jackets on the glass with 10 rebounds, while Jordan and Valdés secured six each.
The Yellow Jackets jumped out with a quick lead as Jordan scored seven points in the first quarter and wasted no time opening a double-digit lead early on. But the Bahamas hung around, closing the gap to single digits in the first before Tech put the game away.
Tech led 58-42 at halftime with Jordan leading Tech’s offense with 11 points and Valdés adding 10 as the Jackets outscored the Bahamas 51-39 in the second half.
Georgia Tech plays its final game in the Bahamas on Thursday, facing a Canadian team.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL
Scott Cross was named the 16th head coach in Georgia Tech men’s basketball program history on March 20, 2026. Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), played in the NCAA Tournament 17 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on X (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.